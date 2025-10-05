Pep Guardiola dismissed Barcelona's interest in Erling Haaland
Haaland is under contract with Manchester City until 2034
Guardiola emphasised Haaland's commitment to City
Pep Guardiola warned Barcelona away from any interest in Erling Haaland, saying his striker "isn't stupid enough to sign" for a project he does not believe in.
Reports in Spain have claimed Barca president Joan Laporta has placed Haaland at the top of his transfer targets.
Former Barcelona boss Guardiola, however, expects Haaland to see out his nine-year contract with the Premier League giants, regardless of interest elsewhere.
"I think Erling isn't stupid enough to sign something he doesn’t want to accomplish, that is for sure," the City boss said.
"But it's football. Who knows what is going to happen? Nobody knows."
Haaland, who has 11 goals in eight games for City this season before Sunday's trip to Brentford, is contracted until 2034 on the blue side of Manchester.
The Norway talisman only signed a new extension at the start of this year, though his ridiculous form has drawn interest from abroad, with Real Madrid also reportedly linked with the forward previously.
It comes as no surprise after his Champions League heroics in midweek, with the 25-year-old again scoring twice in City's 2-2 draw with Monaco.
Indeed, Haaland has outscored nine teams for goals in their first 50 Champions League games. He has 52 goals, more than Dinamo Zagreb, Anderlecht, Lille, Club Brugge, Besiktas, Celtic, Galatasaray, CSKA Moscow and Panathinaikos managed in their first 50.
Guardiola understands the interest in the world-class striker, suggesting Haaland would be a dream signing for any club.
"Can you tell me one club that wouldn't dream of Erling Haaland?" said Guardiola.
"I understand Barcelona dream of Erling, and all the clubs in the world. If Erling were not with us, it would be a dream for Man City to have Erling.
"Honestly, I don't know what is going to happen. I know he has a long contract here, and I think he's doing really well and scoring a lot of goals.
"I had the feeling the team helps him a lot and gives him a lot of actions where he is able to score a goal."