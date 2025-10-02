Monaco 2-2 Manchester City: Eric Dier Rescues Champions League Draw From Penalty Spot

Erling Haaland scored either side of a goal from Jordan Teze before half-time
90th-minute penalty from Eric Dier saw the spoils shared
Manchester City showed some defensive frailties on the road
Manchester City failed to continue their perfect start in the Champions League after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Monaco.
Erling Haaland scored either side of a brilliant strike from Jordan Teze before the break, but a 90th-minute penalty from Eric Dier saw the spoils shared in an end-to-end encounter at Stade Louis-II.
Haaland got his first after just 15 minutes, dinking the ball over Philipp Kohn with a deft touch, but Monaco equalised soon after as Teze stunned Gianluigi Donnarumma with a powerful effort into the top-left corner.
The visitors pushed to retake the lead before half-time, with Phil Foden striking the bar while Tijjani Reijnders was denied by Kohn, but Haaland eventually got his second when he headed home from Nico O'Reilly's cross in the 44th minute.
It was an end-to-end start in the second half as both Folarin Balogun and Haaland failed to trouble the goalkeepers, while Foden and Reijnders saw their respective efforts blocked by Dier and Mohammed Salisu, respectively.
Reijnders continued to be a threat for City, crashing a left-footed effort against the bar, but Monaco found another leveller in the 90th minute as Dier, who was fouled by Nico Gonzalez in the box, sent Donnarumma the wrong way from the penalty spot.
Data Debrief: Haaland marks 50th UCL appearance in style
City showed some defensive frailties on the road, and their attacking prowess could not push them to victory once again.
The Premier League side accumulated 1.37 expected goals (xG) from 19 shots to Monaco's 1.44 from eight attempts, with only three of those on target.
Haaland marked his 50th appearance in the competition with his 51st and 52nd goals. He has outscored nine teams for goals in their first 50 Champions League games – more than Dinamo Zagreb, Anderlecht, Lille, Club Brugge, Besiktas, Celtic, Galatasaray, CSKA Moscow and Panathinaikos.