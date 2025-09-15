Man City 3-0 Man United, Premier League: Red Devils Boss Ruben Amorim Defiant Despite Derby Defeat

The Red Devils were well beaten at the Etihad Stadium, where Phil Foden's first-half header broke the deadlock, while Erling Haaland added a brace after the break

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ruben Amorim, Premier League
Amorim looks on during Man Utd's defeat at Man City
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Red Devils manager Amorim has warned that he 'won't change' the system

  • Man United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals, Man City

  • MUFC are currently 14th in the PL table

Ruben Amorim insists he is not going to change his approach at Manchester United, despite their crushing 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils were well beaten at the Etihad Stadium, where Phil Foden's first-half header broke the deadlock, while Erling Haaland added a brace after the break.

With just four points from their opening four games, this is United's worst start to a league season since 1992-93 (also four points).

They sit bottom of the Premier League's ever-present table since Amorim took charge last November, with the Portuguese overseeing just eight wins in 31 league games.

Among managers to take charge of 20 or more games in the top flight, only Alfred Albut (20%) and Scott Duncan (24%) have a lower win ratio at this level with the club than Amorim (26%).

"I accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United," he told Sky Sports.

"There are a lot of things where you have no idea what has happened. But I am not going to change my philosophy. I play my way, and I am going to play my way.

Related Content
Related Content

"The result, I accept that. I don't see it that way, we are doing better than the results.

"My message to fans: I will do everything. [I am] always thinking about what is best for the club. While I'm here, I'll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I'm suffering more [than the fans]."

On the game, he added: "If you look at the goals, we can avoid those goals. We can do better, especially for the second goal. 

"The biggest difference was when we had transitions, we didn't score. In the second half, they did better in transition, and we suffered in those moments.

"In these kinds of games, we need to be perfect and, in this game, we were not perfect.

"The frustration is always the same, because of the amount of chances we need to score goals."

Bruno Fernandes concurred with Amorim that City's goals were preventable, saying: "You have to look at what we did well, and it's not enough because you want to win football games.

"What we did today was not enough to get a result, and that's what we'll take from this game. 

"We need to score goals and not concede. We kept creating chances, but were not able to score as much as we wanted.

"We have to be more in control. We conceded three goals we could have avoided.

"The result is very bad, very bad for us, but I think there are two ways of looking at this game.

"The goals could have been avoided. On the ball, we were very positive, very brave, we were playing the ball forward. When we created chances, we could have been more clinical.

"We wanted what City got, and that's the three points. City were smart to get the goals in the way they did, they have a very good team and good players."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  3. India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Day In Pics: September 14, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions