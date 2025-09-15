Red Devils manager Amorim has warned that he 'won't change' the system
Man United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals, Man City
MUFC are currently 14th in the PL table
Ruben Amorim insists he is not going to change his approach at Manchester United, despite their crushing 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.
The Red Devils were well beaten at the Etihad Stadium, where Phil Foden's first-half header broke the deadlock, while Erling Haaland added a brace after the break.
With just four points from their opening four games, this is United's worst start to a league season since 1992-93 (also four points).
They sit bottom of the Premier League's ever-present table since Amorim took charge last November, with the Portuguese overseeing just eight wins in 31 league games.
Among managers to take charge of 20 or more games in the top flight, only Alfred Albut (20%) and Scott Duncan (24%) have a lower win ratio at this level with the club than Amorim (26%).
"I accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United," he told Sky Sports.
"There are a lot of things where you have no idea what has happened. But I am not going to change my philosophy. I play my way, and I am going to play my way.
"The result, I accept that. I don't see it that way, we are doing better than the results.
"My message to fans: I will do everything. [I am] always thinking about what is best for the club. While I'm here, I'll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I'm suffering more [than the fans]."
On the game, he added: "If you look at the goals, we can avoid those goals. We can do better, especially for the second goal.
"The biggest difference was when we had transitions, we didn't score. In the second half, they did better in transition, and we suffered in those moments.
"In these kinds of games, we need to be perfect and, in this game, we were not perfect.
"The frustration is always the same, because of the amount of chances we need to score goals."
Bruno Fernandes concurred with Amorim that City's goals were preventable, saying: "You have to look at what we did well, and it's not enough because you want to win football games.
"What we did today was not enough to get a result, and that's what we'll take from this game.
"We need to score goals and not concede. We kept creating chances, but were not able to score as much as we wanted.
"We have to be more in control. We conceded three goals we could have avoided.
"The result is very bad, very bad for us, but I think there are two ways of looking at this game.
"The goals could have been avoided. On the ball, we were very positive, very brave, we were playing the ball forward. When we created chances, we could have been more clinical.
"We wanted what City got, and that's the three points. City were smart to get the goals in the way they did, they have a very good team and good players."