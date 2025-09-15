Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the Manchester Derby, with Phil Foden opening the scoring
Erling Haaland added a brace, bringing his season tally to five goals in four league games
Jeremy Doku assisted the first two goals, and Gianluigi Donnarumma made a stunning debut save as United struggled in attack
Erling Haaland netted twice and was joined on the scoresheet by Phil Foden, as Manchester City got their season back on track with a convincing 3-0 derby win over Manchester United.
City started Sunday's derby nine points adrift of defending Premier League champions Liverpool, who beat Burnley 1-0 earlier in the day to maintain their 100% record.
However, Pep Guardiola's side provided a reminder of their quality as they eased to victory over their rivals, piling renewed pressure on Ruben Amorim.
Phil Foden marked his first start of the season with an 18th-minute opener, smartly nodding Jeremy Doku's centre beyond Altay Bayindir.
United's only shot of the first half was an early sighter from Benjamin Sesko, comfortably saved by City debutant Gianluigi Donnarumma, and after the interval, the visitors were put to the sword by Haaland.
Following an excellent move involving Nico O'Reilly, Foden and Doku, Haaland clipped a delicate finish over Bayindir to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.
The Norwegian somehow failed to make it 3-0 when he prodded against the post on the stretch after rounding Bayindir, but he did get his brace in the 68th minute, having been sent racing clear by Bernardo Silva.
Tijjani Reijnders missed an excellent chance to add a fourth, while Casemiro failed to turn the ball into an unguarded net at the other end, with United's only other major chance seeing Donnarumma tip Bryan Mbeumo's volley past the post.
While City climb to eighth in the early-season standings with six points from four games, United are two points worse off in 14th.
Data Debrief: Haaland and Foden haunt United again, Pep gets landmark victory
United fans must be sick of the sight of Foden and Haaland. Foden moved to seven goals in Manchester derbies in the Premier League, with only Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney having more, with eight apiece.
Haaland started Sunday's game on six, with his second-half brace taking him level with those Manchester icons.
Incredibly, 15 of City's last 17 league goals against United have been scored by either Haaland (eight) or Foden (seven).
Their contributions meant Guardiola marked his 600th top-flight game as a manager with a victory, and his teams have now scored 1,501 goals in those matches, at an average of just over 2.5 per outing.
Amorim, meanwhile, has a Premier League win rate of just 26% (eight wins in 31 games).
Among managers to take charge of 20 or more games with United in the top flight, only Alfred Albut (20%) and Scott Duncan (24%) have a lower win ratio.