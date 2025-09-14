Man City Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Sky Blues Eye Win Against Red Devils In Manchester Derby

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Get live scores and updates for the Premier League 2025-26 clash between Man City and Man United in the Manchester Derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 14 September

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26 Manchester Derby
Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Man United players celebrating their win. File
Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Manchester Derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 14 September. City have had a shaky start under Pep Guardiola, earning just three points from three games after a 4-0 win over Wolves, followed by defeats to Tottenham and Brighton. United arrive on the back of a dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley, sealed by a Bruno Fernandes stoppage-time penalty, offering some relief to Ruben Amorim after earlier losses. With both sides under pressure, the 197th Manchester Derby promises a thrilling showdown. Get Manchester City vs Manchester United live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Man City Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Man City Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog. It’s football time, and the Manchester Derby is here, stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Elect To Bat; Same Playing XIs For Both Teams

  2. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Beth Mooney Anchors Chase | AUS-W 182/2 (30)

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  4. England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In ENG vs SA Series Decider

  5. India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

  2. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions