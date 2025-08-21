Malmo FF Vs Sigma Olomouc Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: When, Where To Watch Playoff Leg 1

Malmo FF competing in their fourth European tie of the season
Sigma Olomouc kicking off their first continental campaign in seven years
Czech Cup winners set for maiden qualification to a UEFA competition
Malmo FF host Sigma Olomouc for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying tie at the Eleda Stadium in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday (August 21, 2025). Watch the football match live online today.
The Swedish champions will be competing in their fourth European tie of the season already. Their run in Europe began back in early July, when they defeated Georgian champions Iberia in the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying.
But a 0-5 loss to Copenhagen in the second leg of their third-round tie means Malmo will now have to either be content with Europa League football again like the 2024-25 season, or a berth in the UEFA Conference League for the first time.
Meanwhile, Czech Cup winners Sigma Olomouc will be kicking off their first continental campaign in seven years. Even if Sigma lose to Malmo, they will still finish in the Conference League, which will make it their maiden qualification for a UEFA competition.
Malmo FF Vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match be played?
The Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match will be played at the Eleda Stadium in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10:30pm IST.
Where will the Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match be telecast and live streamed?
The Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match will be live streamed on the SolidSport platform in India. It will be broadcast on MFF Play Premium in Sweden and Premier Sport 2 in Czech Republic.