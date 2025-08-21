Malmo FF Vs Sigma Olomouc Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: When, Where To Watch Playoff Leg 1

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying tie between Malmo FF and Sigma Olomouc: preview, recent record, match details and broadcast information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Malmo FF Vs Sigma Olomouc Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying
Malmo FF suffered a 0-5 loss to Copenhagen in the second leg of their third-round UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying tie. Photo: X/Malmo FF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Malmo FF competing in their fourth European tie of the season

  • Sigma Olomouc kicking off their first continental campaign in seven years

  • Czech Cup winners set for maiden qualification to a UEFA competition

Malmo FF host Sigma Olomouc for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying tie at the Eleda Stadium in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday (August 21, 2025). Watch the football match live online today.

The Swedish champions will be competing in their fourth European tie of the season already. Their run in Europe began back in early July, when they defeated Georgian champions Iberia in the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying.

But a 0-5 loss to Copenhagen in the second leg of their third-round tie means Malmo will now have to either be content with Europa League football again like the 2024-25 season, or a berth in the UEFA Conference League for the first time.

Crystal Palace will play in UEFA's third-tier competition - null
Crystal Palace Lose Appeal Against Europa League Expulsion

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, Czech Cup winners Sigma Olomouc will be kicking off their first continental campaign in seven years. Even if Sigma lose to Malmo, they will still finish in the Conference League, which will make it their maiden qualification for a UEFA competition.

Malmo FF Vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match be played?

The Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match will be played at the Eleda Stadium in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10:30pm IST.

Where will the Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match be telecast and live streamed?

The Malmo FF vs Sigma Olomouc, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying match will be live streamed on the SolidSport platform in India. It will be broadcast on MFF Play Premium in Sweden and Premier Sport 2 in Czech Republic.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan