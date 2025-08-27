Transfers: Lucas Vazquez Signs For Erik Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen After Real Madrid Exit

Vazquez signs for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga
Spanish star left Real Madrid after spending an entire career
Leverkusen are currently struggling in the German Bundesliga
Lucas Vazquez has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer following his departure from Real Madrid.
The right-back left Madrid after the end of their Club World Cup campaign and has now signed a two-year deal with Leverkusen.
Vazquez spent his entire career with Los Blancos, outside of a season-long loan to Espanyol in 2014-15.
He made 402 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and registering 59 assists.
Vazquez also won 23 trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, including four LaLiga titles, five Champions Leagues, three Club World Cup titles and three UEFA Super Cups.
"Now I'm looking forward to continuing my career at Bayer Leverkusen," Vazquez said. "I've heard a lot about the club from Xabi Alonso and my long-standing teammate Dani Carvajal in Madrid.
"My discussions with the management confirmed what I've been told: Bayer 04 are absolutely focused on winning, are hungry, and they are aiming for the biggest targets.
"That mindset coincides with my ideas, and I'm looking forward to striving for more success at Leverkusen."
Vazquez could make his Leverkusen debut on Saturday against Werder Bremen as Erik ten Hag's side look to bounce back from an opening-day defeat to Hoffenheim.