Liverpool Will Never Stop Fighting – Andy Robertson Demands Perfection

Following on from a frustrating draw at Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday

Andy Robertson insists Liverpool will pick themselves up and fight on in the title race. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA
Andy Robertson vowed to keep fighting after Liverpool lost more ground in the title race over the weekend. (More Football News)

The Reds, who topped the Premier League a fortnight ago, have slipped to third after damaging results in their last two outings.

Following on from a frustrating draw at Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The blow was softened a little as second-placed Arsenal were also beaten later in the day, but Liverpool still trail favourites Manchester City by two points with six games remaining.

Robertson told the club’s website: “This group of lads will never stop fighting.

“It’s hugely frustrating to be in the position we’re in now, being third and relying on two teams dropping points.

“This time last week, we shouldn’t have been in that position. That’s where the frustration comes from.

“But that’s where we are, it is what it is. We need to be perfect from here on in, that’s for sure. We can’t drop any more points and let’s see what the other two teams do.”

info_icon

The Palace loss, secured by Eberechi Eze’s 14th-minute strike, capped a dismal week for Liverpool in which they were also thrashed 3-0 by Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

They now head to Italy for the second leg on Thursday before successive Premier League away games at Fulham, Everton and West Ham.

“We have to stay positive,” said left-back Robertson, who produced a superb goal-line clearance to prevent Liverpool falling 2-0 behind soon after Eze’s opener.

“We have to pick everyone up in the changing room because there’s a lot of people who are down, whether they missed a chance, gave the ball away or whatever it is.

“We pick up, we go again on Thursday and we give everything we’ve got.”

Palace’s victory – only their second under new manager Oliver Glasner – eased their fears of getting dragged into the relegation battle.

The Eagles, in 14th, now have an eight-point cushion over 18th-placed Luton and have a game in hand over most of the teams below them.

Glasner said: “I don’t look at the table every day because I know we will get our points when we perform well.

“I am really concentrating on our performance, what we have to improve, what are the strengths of our players and how can we combine them to be compact in defence and create chances in offence.

“I know if we perform well we will get enough points to stay in the league. Our full focus is on that.”

