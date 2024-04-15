Football

Football Rumours: Niko Kovac Emerges As Potential Jurgen Klopp Replacement

Elsewhere, Newcastle have their sights set on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, with the attacking midfielder continuing to impress in the Premier League this season

Niko Kovac is rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar. Photo: Steven Paston/PA
What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports that Niko Kovac is being considered to succeed the departing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The former Croatia and Bayern Munich manager is a free agent after being sacked by Wolfsburg in March. (More Football News)

Photo: Tess Derry
Newcastle have their sights set on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, with the attacking midfielder continuing to impress in the Premier League this season, writes the Mirror.

The Sun reports that Marcus Rashford will remain at Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain indicating no interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Manchester City beat Luton 5-1 on Saturday - X/@ManCity
Premier League Wrap: Advantage Man City In Title Race As Arsenal, Liverpool Lose

BY Associated Press

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Tottenham are tracking the Leicester midfielder and are understood to be keen to sign him for up to a £40 million price tag, says Football Insider.

Roma’s Evan Ndicka receives treatment on the pitch after collapsing during the Serie A clash with Udinese. - Andrea Bressanutti/AP
Evan Ndicka Collapses On The Pitch; Udinese Vs AS Roma Serie A Match Suspended

BY Stats Perform

Riccardo Calafiori: Tottenham are also interested in signing the 21-year-old Italian defender from Champions League-chasing Bologna this summer, writes Tuttosport.

Bryan Gil: Again, there is movement at Tottenham, with Spanish winger Bryan Gil mulling over a departure and Spurs are willing to let him go on a permanent transfer, according to Give Me Sport.

