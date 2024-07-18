Football

Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained

It is unclear from the video if Lionel Messi — widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time — participated in the chant. But Argentina's sports sub-secretary, Julio Garro, said he should say sorry

Lionel Messi Copa America 2024 AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
info_icon

Lionel Messi faced calls to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa America. (More Football News)

An Argentinean government official said Messi, who is the team captain, and the president of the country's soccer federation, Claudio Tapia, should apologize after a video was shared on social media showing members of Argentina's triumphant squad singing a racist chant about French players with African heritage.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez said he was “truly sorry” for the incident and his Premier League club Chelsea said it had begun disciplinary action, describing discriminatory behavior as “completely unacceptable.”

It is unclear from the video if Messi — widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time — participated in the chant. But Argentina's sports sub-secretary, Julio Garro, said he should say sorry.

“The national team captain must also come out to apologize for this case. The same AFA (Argentina Football Association) president," Garro said in radio statements. “I think it is appropriate. It leaves us as a country in a bad position, with so much glory.”

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. Afterwards a video posted on Instagram showed Fernandez and Argentina players chanting about France's team as they celebrated.

Argentina and Chelsea mid-fielder Enzo Fernandez. - AP/Adam Hunger
Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before the team beat France in the World Cup final in 2022. The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

FIFA said it was also looking into the incident after the French soccer federation pledged to file a complaint with the sport's world governing body over “racist and discriminatory remarks.”

Chelsea's response comes after one of Fernandez's clubmates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the video on his social media accounts Tuesday and called it “uninhibited racism.”

Fofana has family ties to Ivory Coast and is among several French players who are Black in the Chelsea first-team squad.

“We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome,” Chelsea said in a statement Wednesday. "We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.

“The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Fernandez apologized for “getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.”

“That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character,” he said on Instagram. “I am truly sorry.”

Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) in 2023.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said soccer and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

“FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” the governing body said Wednesday. “FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.”

It is unclear what jurisdiction FIFA has over the incident on a team bus after a tournament, but the governing body likely could act if the Argentina federation's handling of the case is considered unsatisfactory.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Trent Bridge To Rename Pavilion End In Honour Of Stuart Broad
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  4. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru: South India's First Double-Decker Rail-Cum-Road Flyover Opens For Trial Run
  2. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  3. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; NEET Row Hearing In SC Today
  4. Pune Police Detains Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Over Illegal Firearm Case
  5. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op
Entertainment News
  1. Latest Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview
  2. Natalie Portman Reveals How Meeting Rihanna Helped Her Through Divorce: It Was A Formative Moment In My Life
  3. Asif Ali Reacts To Ramesh Narayan And Award Controversy: Don't Turn The Support For Me Into A Hate Campaign Against Him
  4. 2024 Emmy Awards: 'Shogun', 'The Bear' Lead The Race With 25 And 23 Nominations
  5. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US Cop Who Laughed After Indian Student's Death Fired
  3. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  4. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  5. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  3. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  4. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op
  5. 2024 Emmy Awards: 'Shogun', 'The Bear' Lead The Race With 25 And 23 Nominations
  6. Pune Police Detains Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Over Illegal Firearm Case
  7. Natalie Portman Reveals How Meeting Rihanna Helped Her Through Divorce: It Was A Formative Moment In My Life
  8. Asif Ali Reacts To Ramesh Narayan And Award Controversy: Don't Turn The Support For Me Into A Hate Campaign Against Him