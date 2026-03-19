Tonali’s Champions League Injury Blow Clouds Italy’s World Cup Bid

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, right, tries to stop Barcelona's Marc Bernal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, right, tries to stop Barcelona's Marc Bernal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort