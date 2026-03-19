Tonali’s Champions League Injury Blow Clouds Italy’s World Cup Bid

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali limped off against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, just eight days before Italy’s FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff begins in Bergamo

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Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Sandro Tonali Injury Italy
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, right, tries to stop Barcelona's Marc Bernal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sandro Tonali injured his left thigh during Newcastle’s Champions League defeat to Barcelona

  • Italy are counting on Tonali as a starter as they aim to qualify for their first World Cup since 2014

  • The playoff winner will join a World Cup group featuring co-host Canada, Switzerland and Qatar

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali went off injured against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, eight days before Italy starts its World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket.

Tonali appeared to hurt his left thigh chasing back to defend Fermín López and put the ball out for a corner.

It was 4-2 at the time early in the second half, and Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski scored a header from the corner to all but guarantee the Spanish champion will advance to the quarterfinals. Barcelona was soon leading 6-2 at Camp Nou after the teams drew 1-1 in Newcastle last week.

Tonali has been an expected starter for Italy as the four-time champion aims to play at a World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Italy hosts Northern Ireland on March 26 at Atalanta’s stadium in Bergamo and the winner will travel to face either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina five days later.

The playoff bracket winner will enter a World Cup group with co-host Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

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