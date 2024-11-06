Football

Lille Vs Juventus: French Side's Resistance Broken After Second-Half Penalty In UCL

David put Lille ahead just three minutes later with their first chance of note in the match. The Canadian turned home to convert from a slick counter-attacking move

Dusan Vlahovic.
Lille held firm to hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw at home on Tuesday in the Champions League, extending their unbeaten run to nine matches. (More Football News)

Jonathan David had fired the French club ahead in the first half, before Dusan Vlahovic scored a second-half penalty to level things up and leave both sides on seven points after four matches.

Things didn't start well for the home side, with Teun Koopmeiners thinking he had scored the opener for Juventus only for it to be disallowed for offside.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier had to be on form to keep the home side ahead before half-time, sensationally saving a Vlahovic half-volley 10 minutes before the break. Koopmeiners, meanwhile, had another effort chalked off in the 42nd minute.

Juventus upped the pressure in the second half, with Chevalier also upping things and pulling off two impressive saves in quick succession.

But ultimately, the Lille resistance was broken by a Vlahovic penalty on the hour after Francisco Conceicao had been fouled by Benjamin Andre.

The result leaves Juventus 10th and Lille 12th in the Champions League table.

Data debrief: Lille looking good for qualification

After drawing 1-1, Lille are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions and three matches in the Champions League.

The French side had beaten Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in back-to-back European games.

They now have a seven-point buffer between themselves and the bottom eight in the league table.

