Ligue 1: Lille President Rules Out January Exit For Jonathan David

David is into his fifth season with Lille and has scored 97 goals in 202 games for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions while assisting a further 18

Lille president Olivier Letang has categorically ruled out a January exit for forward Jonathan David amid links with a number of European clubs. (More Football News)

David is out of contract at the end of the season and has been touted as a target for the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona.

Speaking this week, the Canada international named Barcelona as his "dream" club but suggested he would prefer not to leave Lille mid-season.

And in an interview with After Foot RMC, Letang confirmed no bids have yet been tabled ahead of the January window.

"We are not going to sell him in January, and we have not received any offer for him," he said.

"Jonathan's situation is super simple. We are very happy to have him with us. 

"Last season he had one more year left on his contract. We were trying to qualify for the Champions League. 

"You have a guy who scores 20 to 25 goals a season. We had no obligation to sell him."

David is into his fifth season with Lille and has scored 97 goals in 202 games for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions while assisting a further 18.

Seven of those goals have arrived in 11 appearances this term, including in Champions League games against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The 24-year-old's best league season with Lille saw him score 24 goals in 2022-23, while he has netted 19, 15 and 13 in the other full campaigns.

Lille chief Letang reiterated that David has been offered a new deal to stay on at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, but selling him has never been an option.

"He is a player who scores between 20 and 25 goals and helps us qualify for the Champions League," he said. 

"Plus, Jonathan loves Lille, which is his club. Our position was very clear from the beginning – we think of the athlete. 

"Obviously, he already has an offer that is in his hands, the ball is in his court."

