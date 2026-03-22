Ligue 1 Roundup: PSG Cruise Past Nice To Reclaim Top Spot

PSG's Pedro Fernandez, center, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

PSG's Pedro Fernandez, center, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni