Chris Wood continued his fine form for Nottingham Forest as his two goals helped them to a 3-1 East Midlands derby win over former boss Steve Cooper and Leicester City. (More Football news)
Ryan Yates profited from Leicester’s failure to clear their lines for the opening goal, curling an effort beyond Mads Hermansen for only his second Premier League strike.
The Foxes drew level through talisman Jamie Vardy soon afterwards, though, with the veteran forward rounding off a fine move with a neat finish at the near post.
But two goals in 13 second-half minutes from Wood sealed Forest's win, the striker finishing brilliantly on the turn before heading home to make it a brace against his former club.
The result moves Forest to within a point of the top four ahead of this weekend's action, while Leicester remain in 14th.
Data Debrief: Wood hands Leicester an early Halloween scare
Having scored 20 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, Wood has found a new home in the East Midlands with Forest.
The New Zealander's brace moved him level with Stan Collymore on 22 Premier League goals for Forest. Only Bryan Roy (24) has scored more for the club in the competition.
This season, only Erling Haaland (10) has scored more goals than Wood (seven), while since Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge of Forest, only Haaland (18) has netted more non-penalty goals in the Premier League than Wood (17).
Forest have now won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since December 2023. The Tricky Trees have won four of their nine league games this season (D4 L1), as many as their final 18 of last term (W4 D4 L10).