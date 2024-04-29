Football

Nottm 0-2 Man City: Santo Encouraged By Team's Attitude And Commitment Despite Defeat

Nottingham Forest face already relegated Sheffield United, Chelsea and fellow strugglers Burnley in their final three games, and Nuno Espirito Santo has seen enough to be confident of securing the Reds' Premier League status for another year

Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased by Forest's efforts.
Nuno Espirito Santo believes Nottingham Forest will "achieve what we want" by replicating the attitude demonstrated during their defeat by Manchester City. (More Football News)

Forest went down 2-0 against their title-chasing opponents at the City Ground, and remain just a point clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

Despite the defeat, the hosts produced a spirited performance against Pep Guardiola's side, while registering 14 shots on goal compared to 11 from the Citizens - meaning they had had more shots in both meetings this season.

Forest face already relegated Sheffield United, Chelsea and fellow strugglers Burnley in their final three games, and Nuno has seen enough to be confident of securing the Reds' Premier League status for another year.

"We played a good game, were compact, organised and had chances," he told Sky Sports. "We did a good job regarding how hard it is to play against Manchester City, and the players gave it a big go.

"We are disappointed with the result, but the encouragement comes from the way we work, how committed we are, and what we have ahead of us. This is more important.

"We stay positive, and we go for the next three games. With this attitude, we will achieve what we want."

Defender Moussa Niakhate echoes his manager's thoughts, adding: "We had three big chances in the first half, but we didn't score. That was the difference.

"Everybody is working hard. We can be proud. If we perform like this in the next three games, we'll stay up."

