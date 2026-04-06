FA Cup 2025-26: Leeds Beat West Ham On Penalties To Reach Their First Semifinals Since 1987; Check SF Draws

West Ham United's Axel Disasi, center right, scores their side's second goal during their English FA Cup, quarter-final soccer match against Leeds United in London, Sunday, April 5, 2026. Photo: (John Walton/PA via AP)

West Ham United's Axel Disasi, center right, scores their side's second goal during their English FA Cup, quarter-final soccer match against Leeds United in London, Sunday, April 5, 2026. Photo: (John Walton/PA via AP)