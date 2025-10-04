Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham, Premier League 2025-26: Kudus Nets First Goal To End Elland Road Streak

Mohammed Kudus' 57th-minute goal led Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 victory over Leeds United, ending their 23-game unbeaten run at Elland Road

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2025-26
Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus celebrates his goal against Leeds United.
  • Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2-1 victory over Leeds United

  • Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal for Tottenham in the 57th minute

  • Mathys Tel opened the scoring for Tottenham in the 23rd minute

  • Leeds equalised through Noah Okafor before halftime

Tottenham claimed a 2-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday, with Mohammed Kudus' second-half strike ending Daniel Farke's side’s 23-game unbeaten run at Elland Road.

Kudus picked out the bottom-right corner with a brilliant finish in the 57th minute, netting his first goal for Spurs, and capping a sublime individual display having also assisted Mathys Tel for the game's opening goal.

But the visitors started poorly, with former Tottenham man Joe Rodon heading Sean Longstaff's free-kick against the post after Guglielmo Vicario misjudged the flight of the ball.

However, Leeds found themselves behind in the 23rd minute when Tel beat Karl Darlow at his near post following a deflection from Pascal Struijk on its way into the net. 

Leeds restored parity 11 minutes before half-time through Noah Okafor, who finished from close range after Vicario parried Brenden Aaronson's initial effort into his path. 

Tel then came close to adding to Tottenham's tally in first-half stoppage time, but his towering header from Wilson Odobert's cross into the box clattered against the crossbar. 

But Tottenham edged in front just before the hour through Kudus, who got the better of Gabriel Gudmundsson on the right-hand side before flashing an inch-perfect shot past a wrong-footed Darlow.

Leeds pushed for an equaliser and almost found it in second-half stoppage time, but Joel Piroe's goal-bound attempt was brilliantly saved by Vicario, with Tottenham weathering the storm to seal a huge victory. 

The result takes Tottenham above rivals Arsenal into second in the standings, one point behind leaders Liverpool, while Leeds remain in 12th after their third defeat of the Premier League season. 

Data Debrief: Kudus continues to shine for Frank's high-flyers

Kudus has been an instant hit for Tottenham since joining from London rivals West Ham United in a reported £55m deal, and he is more than repaying that figure with his displays this season. 

Indeed, only Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo (both nine) have more goal involvements in the Premier League this season than Kudus (five – one goal, four assists), with four of his five involvements coming against newly promoted sides.

He also scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for only the second time, previously doing so in March 2024 against Newcastle United, leading Tottenham to their third away win in 2025-26, as many as in their final 13 away league games of last season under Ange Postecoglou (W3 D1 L9).

But a concern will be Tottenham's quality in the final third, having generated an expected goals (xG) total of 0.52 from their nine attempts to Leeds' 1.66 from their 16 shots.

Farke, meanwhile, will have issues at the other end. Leeds have now lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games in which they've conceded first (W1 D1), including three of their five so far in 2025-26. 

