Leeds United Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

In over 100 meetings, Newcastle lead the all-time head-to-head 40-39, with Premier League meetings slightly in their favour (12-7).
Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top flight after a flawless Championship campaign last season, finishing with 100 points. After two matches, Leeds sit 12th, registering a 1-0 win over Everton and a heavy 0-5 loss to Arsenal.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies, who finished fifth last season and secured UEFA Champions League qualification, began the new campaign with a goalless draw against 10-man Aston Villa but suffered a 3-2 defeat to reigning champions Liverpool in a thrilling encounter that saw winger Anthony Gordon sent off.
Historically, Leeds achieved their highest Premier League finish in 1999-2000 under David O’Leary, while Newcastle’s best came with back-to-back second-place finishes in 1995-96 and 1996-97 under Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish.
Leeds United Vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have met over 100 times since their first clash in November 1924, a 1-1 draw in League Division One. Newcastle lead the overall head-to-head 40-39, with 21 matches ending in draws. In Premier League meetings, Newcastle hold a 12-7 advantage, though the last two matches ended in draws: 0-0 at St James’ Park and 2-2 at Elland Road.
Leeds United Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming
When is the Leeds United vs Newcastle United EPL match being played?
The Leeds United vs Newcastle United fixture will be played on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 10:00 PM IST at Elland Road, Leeds.
Where to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United match live in India?
Fans can stream the game live on JioHotstar and watch the television broadcast on the Star Sports Network.