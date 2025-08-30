Leeds United Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Leeds United Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Leeds Seek Redemption After Mixed Start While Newcastle Aim To Build On Early Season Promise

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leeds Vs Newcastle Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: head to head
Leeds Seek Redemption After Mixed Start While Newcastle Aim To Build On Early Season Promise File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leeds United sit 12th after two matches, having recorded a 1-0 win over Everton and a heavy 0-5 loss to Arsenal.

  • Newcastle United began the season with a 0-0 draw against 10-man Aston Villa before losing 3-2 to Liverpool in a thrilling match.

  • In over 100 meetings, Newcastle lead the all-time head-to-head 40-39, with Premier League meetings slightly in their favour (12-7).

Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top flight after a flawless Championship campaign last season, finishing with 100 points. After two matches, Leeds sit 12th, registering a 1-0 win over Everton and a heavy 0-5 loss to Arsenal.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies, who finished fifth last season and secured UEFA Champions League qualification, began the new campaign with a goalless draw against 10-man Aston Villa but suffered a 3-2 defeat to reigning champions Liverpool in a thrilling encounter that saw winger Anthony Gordon sent off.

Historically, Leeds achieved their highest Premier League finish in 1999-2000 under David O’Leary, while Newcastle’s best came with back-to-back second-place finishes in 1995-96 and 1996-97 under Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish.

Leeds United Vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have met over 100 times since their first clash in November 1924, a 1-1 draw in League Division One. Newcastle lead the overall head-to-head 40-39, with 21 matches ending in draws. In Premier League meetings, Newcastle hold a 12-7 advantage, though the last two matches ended in draws: 0-0 at St James’ Park and 2-2 at Elland Road.

Leeds United Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming

Related Content
Related Content

When is the Leeds United vs Newcastle United EPL match being played?

The Leeds United vs Newcastle United fixture will be played on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 10:00 PM IST at Elland Road, Leeds.

Where to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United match live in India?

Fans can stream the game live on JioHotstar and watch the television broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: PAK Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Tanzid Hasan Departs But BAN Pace Well To Target

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  4. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  5. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

  2. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  5. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Vows Not to Back Down Even If Shot Dead

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Trade, Tariffs & Tensions: What Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Means for India’s Export Future

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars