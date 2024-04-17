Football

League One: Portsmouth Make Long-Awaited Return To Championship After Beating Barnsley

With a 3-2 victory in the League One clash, Portsmouth ensured their return to the Championship, the second-tier competition of English football, after a 12-year absence

Portsmouth players celebrate a goal during their League One match against Barnsley. Photo: Steven Paston/PA
Conor Shaughnessy struck late on as Portsmouth secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship with a 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park. (More Football News)

Pompey knew one point would return them to the second tier following a 12-year absence, but they were up against it after Devante Cole and John McAtee scored for the play-off chasing Tykes either side of Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.

However, the hosts got the job done courtesy of Colby Bishop’s 83rd-minute penalty and Shaughnessy’s last-gasp effort.

