Sparta Praha Vs Atletico Madrid, UCL: New Champions League Format More Difficult Says, Diego Simeone

At the halfway point in the first phase, Atleti are a lowly 23rd with six points, two points and three places above Tuesday's opponents

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone
The Champions League's new format is more difficult than its predecessor was, Diego Simeone said ahead of Atletico Madrid's trip to Sparta Prague. (More Football News)

Each of the 36 teams in Europe's premier club competition must play eight group-phase games, with the top eight sides qualifying for the last 16 and the next 16 in the standings taking part in playoffs to decide who joins them.

At the halfway point in the first phase, Atleti are a lowly 23rd with six points, two points and three places above Tuesday's opponents. 

The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also find themselves 17th or lower, while surprise packages Sporting CP, Monaco, Brest and Aston Villa are flying high in the top eight.

Simeone believes the change in format has had a major effect this season, with the Opta supercomputer now giving his team a 55% chance of reaching the last 16 and just a 1% probability of lifting the trophy. 

"From what the results are showing us, and what happens in the games, I understand that this format invites everyone to pay even more attention," Simeone said on Monday.

"Once we move forward and this first experience is over, we will have a clearer idea of what we really think.

"They always put pressure on you to win. That happened before too, but now it is a league where everyone plays against everyone, and it is not easy for anyone."

Atletico boosted their hopes of avoiding elimination as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Paris Saint-Germain on matchday four, courtesy of a last-gasp goal from Angel Correa.

"The Champions League demands the most from you. It forces you to win," said Simeone, who celebrated his 700th game as Atletico head coach last weekend.

Sparta, currently fourth in the Czech First League, have failed to win in six of their last seven matches in all competitions, but Simeone does not expect a routine outing.

"They're tough opponents. At home they have a fast pace," Simeone added. "I can't imagine any other situation than taking this game to where we think we can do some damage.

"It often happens that all teams, at home and at the start of games, show intensity and strength. 

"It's logical as they are with their fans. You have to adapt to the pace of that start. We're away from home and the opponent will push very hard." 

