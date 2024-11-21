Football

Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA

If the ban stays, the midfielder is set to miss six Premier League games and an English League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Rodrigo-Bentancur-Tottenham-Hotspur-X-Photo
Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-game domestic ban. Photo: X/FabrizioRomano
info_icon

Tottenham has launched an appeal against the severity of Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-match ban for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Spurs teammate Son Heung-min. (More Football News)

“While we accept the guilty finding against Rodrigo by the independent regulatory commission, we believe the subsequent sanction is severe,” Tottenham said Wednesday.

Bentancur will remain suspended from domestic competitions while the appeal is heard. He is set to miss six Premier League games and an English League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United. The ban doesn't cover European competitions, so he can play in the Europa League.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player's jersey and replied, “Sonny's?” He added it could be Son's cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.”

Bentancur later apologized to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.” Son accepted the apology.

Rodrigo Bentancur in action in the Premier League. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur Banned For Seven Games - Here's Why

BY Associated Press

Details of the decision released by the independent commission showed that Bentancur explained his comments “were sarcastic and a gentle rebuke” for the journalist calling his teammate “The Korean” and that he challenged the reporter's description of Son.

In its conclusions, the regulatory commission, however, wrote that “even on the basis of the player's evidence and submissions, we consider the player's conduct in using the words he did, in the full context in which they were used, was clearly abusive and insulting, and would amount to misconduct.”

The commission added that it also took into consideration the fact that Bentancur did not intend to offend Son or anyone else. Bentancur was also issued with a fine of 100,000 pounds ($126,000) by the commission.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  2. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  4. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  5. UWCL Wrap: Real Madrid Close In On Quarter-Finals As Hat-Trick Hero Alexandra Popp Stars For Wolfsburg
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  2. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  3. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
  4. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  5. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  2. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood