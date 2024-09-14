Football

Lamine Yamal: Young Spaniard Says Reaching Lionel Messi's Level Will Be 'Impossible'

The 17-year-old made 37 league appearances for Barcelona last season and was thrust further into the public eye as he helped Spain win Euro 2024 in Germany

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal at Barcelona
info_icon

Lamine Yamal said that it would be impossible to reach Lionel Messi’s level during his career, despite having been through an incredible breakout season. (More Football News)

The 17-year-old made 37 league appearances for Barcelona last season and was thrust further into the public eye as he helped Spain win Euro 2024 in Germany.

Yamal, who was 16 for much of the tournament having celebrated his birthday before the final, swept the boards at the competition, winning Young Player of the Tournament, Goal of the Tournament and was also named in the Team of the Tournament.

The teenage sensation also laid on four assists in seven appearances over the summer and has made a decent start to the 2024-25 season as one of Barcelona’s main men.

Harry Kane applauds England's fans after the Euro 2024 final. - null
Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era

BY Stats Perform

In four LaLiga appearances, he has scored once and supplied four assists, with his 11 chances created a total only bettered by team-mate Raphinha (12) and Vinicius Junior (15) in the division.

Such form and media attention has led to inevitable comparisons with footballing legend Messi, who made his competitive debut for Barcelona at 17.

The Argentine went on to score over 600 goals for the club across 17 seasons, winning 34 trophies, while he came to be widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

But Yamal has been quick to reject the comparison between himself and his Argentinian predecessor, claiming that although he enjoys the comparisons, it is not possible to reach the standards he set.

“I like that they compared me to the greatest player in the history of football, but I want to be myself,” Yamal told Spanish TV station Antena 3.

“Reaching Messi’s level is impossible.”

Despite Yamal’s understandable suggestion that he will be unable to reach the same heights as Messi, the winger still showed his self-confidence in the interview.

Somewhat bizarrely, he was pictured as a six-month old baby with Messi in a charity calendar in 2007, with photos having since gone viral.

Speaking about the experience, the teenager joked that he was able to pick up some of his footballing ability through Messi.

“He passed along some of his powers to me. I still have a lot to give,” said Yamal.

Despite being just 17 years old, Yamal has already played 55 times for Barcelona and, having made such an impression on world football over summer, interest from other clubs is an inevitability.

Yamal’s contract with Barcelona runs until 2026, with a reported release clause of £1bn, while sporting director Deco is keen to renew it when he turns 18.

But the teenager has made clear that he has no desire to leave the Catalan giants, wanting to remain with them for the rest of his career.

“I don’t want those €120m [bids] because then I would have to leave Barca,” said Yamal.

“I hope to never have to leave. I want to be a legend.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  2. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  3. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  4. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
Football News
  1. Wolves Vs Newcastle United, PL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Match Prediction
  2. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Diego Mauricio Hits First Goal Of The Season; OFC 1-0 CFC At Half-Time
  3. Lens Vs Lyon, Ligue 1 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RCL Vs OL, French Premier League Matches
  4. Hoffenheim Vs Leverkusen, Bundesliga Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch TSG Vs LEV, Other German Premier League Matches
  5. Italian Serie A Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Monza Vs Inter Milan Match
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  2. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom
  3. India Vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: IND 2-1 PAK; Harmanpreet Gets A Brace
  4. IND 2-1 PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's Brace Helps India Overcome Pakistan
  5. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Blast Injures Ragpicker Amid Ongoing Doctors' Protests; Bomb Detection Team On Site
  2. Gujarat: 8 Drown In Meshwo River In Gandhinagar; PM Announces Ex-Gratia
  3. RG Kar Row: 'Last Attempt To Resolve The Crisis', Says Mamata; Meeting With Doctors At CM's Residence Today
  4. Day In Pics: September 14, 2024
  5. '3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  3. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  4. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  5. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them