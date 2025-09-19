La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule And Fixtures, Where To Watch

Real Madrid host Espanyol in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5 on September 20
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5 brings unexpected top-of-the-table clashes this weekend, featuring Real Madrid playing RCD Espanyol, and FC Barcelona hosting Getafe CF, a surprising development considering pre-season expectations.
All four clubs currently occupy UEFA Champions League qualification positions, guaranteeing competitive encounters for fans. Real Betis and Real Sociedad also meet in Seville, featuring Antony's eagerly awaited home debut for Los Verdiblancos.
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5: Storylines, What To Expect
Matchday 5 presents surprising scenarios in the La Liga schedule. On Saturday, September 20, at 7:45 PM IST, league leaders Real Madrid host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Catalan side boasts an excellent start, securing three wins and one draw from four fixtures. Manolo Gonzalez previously defeated Real Madrid as Espanyol's coach, ensuring a tricky fixture for Los Blancos.
FC Barcelona host high-flying Getafe on Sunday, September 21, at 12:30 AM IST. Jose Bordalas' team enter this matchday with three wins and one defeat, sitting just one point behind the reigning champions. This La Liga fixture promises to be one of the most competitive Barcelona vs Getafe clashes in recent memory, demanding that Hansi Flick’s side perform at their best.
The weekend's opening fixture also sees Real Betis host Real Sociedad in Seville on Saturday, September 20, at 12:30 AM IST. Both clubs have enjoyed success in recent years, with squads packed with talent. Antony, returning to Los Verdiblancos, will make his first home appearance since his transfer from Manchester United.
Saturday features five fixtures in total. The first, at 5:30 PM IST, pits two relegation zone sides against each other as Girona host Levante. With just one point each, both clubs are keen to secure three points.
Two games unfold simultaneously later that day at 10:00 PM IST. Sixth-placed Villarreal host Osasuna, while seventh-placed Deportivo Alaves welcome Sevilla to the Basque Country. Both teams are among the best performers early in the campaign.
The final Saturday fixture, at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 21, involves two of Spanish football's most historic clubs as Valencia meet Athletic Bilbao. The Basques hope to maintain their good recent form at Mestalla, where they have won three of their past four visits.
Sunday brings four more fixtures, starting in Vallecas at 5:30 PM IST as Rayo Vallecano take on Celta Vigo. Still winless this season with four draws and one defeat, the Galicians urgently seek a victory and a three-point haul.
RCD Mallorca host Atletico Madrid in the Balearic Islands at 7:45 PM IST. Both teams suffered 3-2 defeats in their previous outings – Mallorca in La Liga and Atletico in the Champions League. This match offers a clear opportunity for both clubs to bounce back.
Next, at 10:00 PM IST, two newly promoted sides clash: Elche vs Real Oviedo. Elche remain undefeated this season, with one win and three draws. Real Oviedo enter with one victory and three defeats.
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5: Schedule And Fixtures
Real Betis vs Real Sociedad: September 20 (12:30 AM IST)
Girona vs Levante: September 20 (5:30 PM IST)
Alaves vs Sevilla: September 20 (10:00 PM IST)
Real Madrid vs Espanyol: September 20 (7:45 PM IST)
Villarreal vs Osasuna: September 20 (10:00 PM IST)
Valencia vs Athletic Club: September 21 (12:30 AM IST)
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta de Vigo: September 21 (5:30 PM IST)
Mallorca vs Atletico de Madrid: September 21 (7:45 PM IST)
Elche vs Real Oviedo: September 21 (10:00 PM IST)
Barcelona vs Getafe: September 21 (12:30 AM IST)
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 5 be telecast and live-streamed?
The La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 5 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The matches will be shown on Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.