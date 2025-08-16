Kingsley Coman Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Gets Massive Boost, Acquire Bayern Munich Star

Latest Al-Nassr Transfer Update: French international Kingsley Coman completed a high-profile move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kingsley Coman Transfer
Bundesliga 2024-25: Kingsley Coman challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Nordi Mukiele. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kingsley Coman leaves Bayern Munich after 10 successful years

  • Limited playing time influenced his departure from Bayern

  • Transfer fee reported at 35 million euros to Al-Nassr

  • Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's ambitious squad improvement

  • Al-Nassr prepare for AFC Champions League T20 challenges ahead

Kingsley Coman, the French winger, left Bayern Munich after a trophy-filled stint in the German Bundesliga to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The Bavarians announced the transfer late Friday, August 15, 2025, confirming Coman’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

Kicker magazine reported a transfer fee of up to 35 million euros (41 million US dollars) for Coman, who scored Bayern’s winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final.

The move comes as Al-Nassr seeks to strengthen their squad after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season and after signing Ronaldo to a two-year contract extension in June 2024.

Al-Nasser will feature in the AFC Champions League Two, the second tier of Asian club football. They have been drawn with the Indian Super League (ISL) side, FC Goa, in the group stage for the 2025-26 edition.

The winners of the tournament will gain promotion to the AFC Champions League Elite, irrespective of their domestic or cup form.

Understanding Coman's Transfer

Kingsley Coman’s transfer to Al-Nassr enhances the club’s attacking options and reflects the Saudi Pro League’s growing appeal to top European talent. Coman, 29, joins a forward line featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix.

The reported transfer fee of €30 million, with potential add-ons, shows the club’s investment in high-profile players. Coman’s annual salary, estimated between €20–25 million, underscores the financial incentives attracting players to the league. It marks increased competition from Middle Eastern clubs for elite talent.

Star-Studded Al-Nassr Lineup And Recent Signings

The Saudi club also recently added former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer. Al-Nassr’s ambitions are clear as they prepare for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage. The club’s transfer activity signals a strong intent to compete at both domestic and continental levels.

Saudi Pro League clubs in the oil-rich kingdom have increased spending on international stars, with transfer outlays exceeding $957 million in 2023, according to FIFA’s Global Transfer Report.

Al-Nassr’s signings reflect a league strategy to attract global attention and boost domestic football standards. Also, the Saudi Ministry of Sport launched the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project in June 2023 to transform clubs into commercially viable entities.

This initiative has led to a surge in high-profile arrivals from top European leagues. As of today, the Saudi Pro League’s international broadcast reach has expanded to over 140 countries in 2024, again, highlighting its growing global footprint.

Bayern Munich’s Squad Changes And Coman’s Legacy

Coman’s departure comes two weeks after Bayern Munich, the German Bundesliga champion, signed Luis Díaz from Liverpool, increasing competition for places in the squad.

Despite winning the Bundesliga together last season, Coman struggled for playing time and was often used as a bench player by coach Vincent Kompany, even before Diaz’s arrival.

Coman scored nine goals in 45 games across all competitions last season. He is the second experienced Bayern forward to leave recently, following Leroy Sane’s move to Galatasaray in Turkiye on a free transfer after also lacking game time.

Previously, he was with Paris Saint-Germain in France and Juventus in Italy, and won domestic titles at least a couple of times in both countries. With PSG, he played the UEFA Champions League 2014-15 final, losing to Spain's FC Barcelona 1-3.

Tributes And Farewell To Kingsley Coman

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany gave Coman a fond farewell, saying, “When a player as successful as him leaves the club, it's always a bit emotional.”

Kompany added, “You have to have understanding for his position in this situation and what he'd like. For me, what's important now is that we look forward and that we show a lot of respect for Kingsley Coman, for what he's done for this club.”

Max Eberl, Bayern board member for sport, praised Coman’s legacy: “He earned an eternal place in the club’s history with his goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.”

Coman won the German title nine times at Bayern since arriving on loan from Juventus in 2015, cementing his place in club history.

Kingsley Coman’s transfer marks the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Bayern Munich since 2022, including Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba.

The club’s tradition of bidding emotional farewells to long-serving players dates back to Franz Beckenbauer’s testimonial in 1984, which drew over 60,000 fans.

Published At:
