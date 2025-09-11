Jonathan David backed Edon Zhegrova to succeed at Juventus
Zhegrova joined Juventus from Lille for €14.3m plus add-ons
Juventus face Inter Milan in Serie A 2025-26 on September 13
Jonathan David has backed Edon Zhegrova to shine at Juventus this season after the pair completed permanent switches to Turin this summer.
Zhegrova joined the Serie A giants from Lille in a deal worth €14.3m plus up to €3m in add-ons, following David to Italy after he completed his free transfer in July.
The 26-year-old winger scored eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions for the French club last season, adding some firepower to Igor Tudor's ranks.
Zhegrova missed 28 games for Lille with an adductor injury, but has been brought in to replace Nico Gonzalez, who has joined Atletico Madrid on loan.
"I spent several seasons with him. Edon is an incredible player, with a fantastic left foot and great dribbling skills. A brilliant signing," David said.
"At Lille, we always had a strong bond on and off the pitch. There's a real connection between us, and that will also be an advantage at Juventus.
"I won't predict numbers, but knowing him, I'm sure he will help me and other forwards score plenty of goals."
David himself has hit the ground running at Juventus, becoming just the second Canadian to score a goal in Serie A after netting on his debut against Parma.
The forward scored 87 goals in 178 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille. Since his debut in August 2020, only Kylian Mbappe has more goals in the French top-flight (111).
David scored once in his two fixtures for Canada over the international break, finding the back of the net in his nation's 3-0 win over Romania in a friendly at Arena Nationala.
However, his attention has swiftly turned to Juventus' next league fixture, which comes this Saturday as they welcome Serie A title hopefuls Inter to Allianz Stadium.
Juventus have not lost in 11 of their last 12 home Serie A games against Inter (winning eight, drawing three), with the Nerazzurri's last victory in Turin dating back to April 2022.
And David is hoping to play a role in keeping their impressive run against Inter going.
"Whether it's an acrobatic finish or a tap-in on the goal line, any goal would make me happy as long as it helps the team win," added David.
"I signed knowing that I was joining a European giant, but once you're inside, you realise even more the scale of this club. I still haven't had a chance to visit the museum.
"The players, the fans…at Juventus, everything is big and everything must be done at the highest level."