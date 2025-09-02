Serie A Transfers: Edon Zhegrova, Lois Openda Sign For Juventus - Check Details

Zhegrova has joined from Lille in a transfer worth €14.3m plus up to €3m in add-ons
Juventus have bolstered their attacking options with the additions of Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda.
Zhegrova has joined from Lille in a transfer worth €14.3m plus up to €3m in add-ons.
The 26-year-old winger scored eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions last season for the French club, and comes in as a replacement for Nico Gonzalez, who has joined Atletico Madrid on loan.
Openda, meanwhile, has signed a one-year loan deal with Juve, who have paid RB Leipzig €3.3m.
There is, however, an obligation to buy Openda in 2026, if certain conditions are met, for €40.6m.
Openda scored 41 goals and provided 14 assists in 93 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions, having joined the Bundesliga club from Lens in 2023.
Juve have started the Serie A season with back-to-back wins, with Dusan Vlahovic scoring in both games.
Vlahovic had seemed set to leave the Bianconeri following Jonathan David's arrival, but no move has so far materialised for the Serbia international, though he may be further down the pecking order following Openda's arrival.