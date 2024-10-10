Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer

Jurgen Klopp has landed his first role since leaving Liverpool, with the German announced as the new global head of soccer at Red Bull. (More Football News)
Klopp, who ended his nine-year stint at Anfield earlier this year, has signed a long-term deal with the energy drinks brand, believed to be a five-year contract.
He will be responsible at the strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs, which includes RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Salzburg, who are managed by former assistant, Pep Lijnders.
Red Bull says Klopp will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will advise teams on playing philosophy, transfer strategy and coaching development.
Klopp will officially begin in the role at the start of next year.
"A few months ago I said I don't see myself on the sidelines any more and that is still the case," Klopp said on Instagram.
"But I still love football, I still love working, and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that."
Klopp has been on a break since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, after a successful reign at Anfield.
During his time on Merseyside, Klopp won eight major honours, including ending the Reds' 30-year wait for a first Premier League title four years ago.
The German took charge of 489 games, winning 304 (D100 L85), with only Bill Shankly (729) and Bob Paisley (532) overseeing more matches than Klopp.
After leaving, the 57-year-old said he did not want to take a coaching role for the foreseeable future, but is understood to have secured an exit clause that especially applies to the Germany national team.
But for the time being, Klopp wants to use his experiences in his new role ahead of a potential return to the dugout.
"I want to share the experiences I have collected over the years," said Klopp.
"We all know there are more successful managers out there but in my career I have fought for promotion, fought for titles and I have fought for trophies.
"Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible.
"Then I want to learn again. Because when you are in the job, and you have to play every three days, you barely have the time.
"I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football, developing football a little bit as well."