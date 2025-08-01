Joao Felix Did Not Work Hard Enough, Says Former Team-mate Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez believes that former Atletico Madrid team-mate Joao Felix's lack of work ethic has resulted in his failure to succeed at a series of top clubs.
Joao Felix recently completed a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr from Chelsea having made 87 appearances across two stints with the Premier League side.
The Portugal international made his move to Stamford Bridge permanent in 2024, but failed to cement a first-team spot under Enzo Maresca.
Joao Felix started just 11 times in his 22 outings for Chelsea in all competitions in 2024-25, scoring seven goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.
The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A side AC Milan, scoring just twice in 15 appearances in the Italian top-flight.
Saul, who recently completed a move to Flamengo, shared the pitch with Joao Felix at Atletico for two seasons, where the latter's form began to dip.
His reported €127m move from Benfica to the Spanish capital in 2019 did not go to plan, starting only 73 of his 126 LaLiga games for Atletico and Barcelona, where he spent the 2023-24 season on loan.
Joao Felix scored 32 league goals and provided 16 assists in that time, but Saul believes that he should have worked harder at Atletico.
"Football is a team sport," Saul told COPE radio. "He has all the qualities to be an incredible player, but as good as you are, if you don't work, it's not enough.
"I heard [former Rayo Vallecano coach] Paco Jemez say that talent without effort isn't anything. A lot of us tried to help Joao, but if you don't want it."
Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus also admitted Joao Felix's fitness levels are low at the moment, but he is confident the attacker will rediscover the form he showcased during his time at Benfica.
"Today we saw his first training match, he's completely out of it," Jesus said.
“He has to prepare better, especially because he hasn't been training. It's only his third training session with us.
"But I believe in his football and I believe he will return to what he was at Benfica."