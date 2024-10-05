Jamshedpur FC remained unbeaten at home in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they thrashed East Bengal FC 2-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday. (Highlights | More Football News)
East Bengal FC suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the season and remained at the bottom of the points table with zero points.
Jamshedpur FC boss Khalid Jamil added Rei Tachikawa to the starting XI after missing in the last game and he proved him right by providing an early lead in the 21st minute.
Coming from behind, Tachikawa found the ball just outside the box and aimed with his right foot. The ball went directly to the right side of the net disturbing no one. East Bengal FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder tried his best with a stretched leap but failed.
The first half ended with the hosts leading 1-0. Many chances were created by East Bengal players but they failed to convert those chances. New interim head coach Bino George was happy with the efforts in the first half.
The second half started with East Bengal players getting more possession of the ball but luck was not in their favour as Nandha's shot was stopped by Albino Gomes brilliantly.
There was a penalty kick given to the East Bengal after Cleiton Silva was brought down inside the box after a push from Hernandez. The JFC captain pleaded his case, but the referee pointed to the spot. Crespo took the penalty but missed the chance to score an equalizer.
Soon, Lalchungnunga scored an own goal to double the lead of Jamshedpur FC. He tried to stop the pass of Imran Khan but his toe touched the ball and it entered the net despite Debjit's best efforts.
Albino Gomes became the first and only goalkeeper in ISL history to save five penalty kicks.
This win puts Jamshedpur FC in the third position in the points table with nine points. Bengaluru FC are leading the table with 10 points.
East Bengal FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giants next on 19 October at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Jamshedpur FC will host Hyderabad FC on the 21st of October at JRD Tata Sports Complex.