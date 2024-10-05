Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Confident JFC Take On Struggling EBFC At Home

The East Bengal FC side will take on FC Goa. X/eastbengal_fc

Welcome to the live coverage of the Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 matchweek 4 fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The hosts come into the contest after their 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC, while on the other hand, East Bengal FC enter the tie on the back of their 2-3 defeat to FC Goa at home. These two teams have met each other nine times in ISL, and share three victories each, with three games ending in draws. Catch the live action and play-by-play updates from the JFC Vs EBFC match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

5 Oct 2024, 04:08:37 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25: Standings On Points Table Jamshedpur FC have won two out of their three games, lost one in this edition of the ISL, and stand at the third position with six points. East Bengal FC are yet to gain a point this year. They have lost all three of their games so far.