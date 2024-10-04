FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-0 NEUFC; Match Begins

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25
The countdown is over and the big screen shows "Let's Football" and we are up and running. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC.
We will start in around 30 minutes. Before that, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of both these sides.
Played: 20
FC Goa: 6
NorthEast United FC: 4
Draw: 10
FC Goa's Borja Herrera and NorthEast United FC's Alaeddine Ajaraie will both have a chance today to become the top scorer this season. Both have three goals so far in ISL 2024-25.
Big game for both the sides that come into the match with identical results in the first three games. Both FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have one win, one draw and one loss from their first three ISL 2024-25 matches. The goal difference of both the sides is 0 too. So, a battle of the equals is ahead of us it seems.
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.