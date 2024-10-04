Football

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-0 NEUFC; Match Begins

NorthEast United are still in search of their first win in Indian Super League 2024-25, while FC Goa trumped East Bengal in Kolkata last week. Follow the live football scores and updates of the FCG vs NEU match, right here

Gaurav Thakur
4 October 2024
4 October 2024
File photo of FC Goa players celebrating after scoring a goal in the Indian Super League. Photo: X/FC Goa
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth game in Indian Super League 2024-25's matchweek 4, to be played between FC Goa and NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday (October 4). While NEUFC are still in search of their first win this season, the Gaurs trumped East Bengal in Kolkata last week and are eyeing their first home victory. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25

The countdown is over and the big screen shows "Let's Football" and we are up and running. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG Starting XI

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC Starting XI

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25

We will start in around 30 minutes. Before that, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of both these sides.

  • Played: 20

  • FC Goa: 6

  • NorthEast United FC: 4

  • Draw: 10

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25

FC Goa's Borja Herrera and NorthEast United FC's Alaeddine Ajaraie will both have a chance today to become the top scorer this season. Both have three goals so far in ISL 2024-25.

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25

Big game for both the sides that come into the match with identical results in the first three games. Both FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have one win, one draw and one loss from their first three ISL 2024-25 matches. The goal difference of both the sides is 0 too. So, a battle of the equals is ahead of us it seems.

FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

