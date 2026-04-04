Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL: Ritwik Das Heads In Stoppage-Time Equaliser For Men Of Steel

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 7: The teams stayed at second and third, respectively in the standings with 14 points apiece and Mumbai City FC at the summit. Catch the key updates from the ISL match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, as it happened

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 7
Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das celebrates his goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26: The round 7 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26 between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday (April 4). The Mariners took the lead in the 15th minute courtesy a Liston Colaco corker, but the Men of Steel equalised moments before the final whistle via super substitute Ritwik Das' header. Both teams moved to 14 points after seven games, staying second and third in the standings behind Mumbai City, who have a game in hand. Catch the key updates from the ISL match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round seven encounter between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Watch this space for live updates from the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 7 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Starting XI

This is how The Mariners line up today for the top-of-table encounter with Jamshedpur FC:

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: JFC Starting XI

Here is the Men of Steel's line-up for the crucial home clash:

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head Record

In their 12 last Indian Super League meetings, Mohun Bagan Super Giant hold a slight edge with six wins compared to Jamshedpur FC's four, alongside two draws.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur FC kicking from left to right and Mohun Bagan the other way in the first half. The Men of Steel make an early foray into the bagan box, though it amounts to nothing.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 10' JFC 0-0 MBSG

Nikola Stojanovic brings Tom Aldred down with a challenge and Aldred gets medical treatment. He limps off the pitch before returning eventually. 

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 15' JFC 0-1 MBSG

Mohun Bagan take the lead thanks to a Liston Colaco special! The midfielder receives the ball from captain Subhashish Bose outside the box and unleashes a curling strike that bends past Jamshedpur defenders and into the back of the net off the crossbar.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 35' JFC 0-1 MBSG

Almost a second goal! Liston is in the thick of it again as he sets up Robinho beautifully. The Brazilian's left-footed strike goes across the goal and Jamie Maclaren tries to tap it in, but can't reach the ball in time.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Half-Time Update

After three added minutes, the referee brings the first half to a close. Mohun Bagan go into the mid-game interval with a one-goal advantage. The hosts need to quickly regroup and change tack perhaps, given the Mariners' dominance.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 46' JFC 0-1 MBSG

The players are back from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Mohun Bagan now kicking from left to right and Jamshedpur the other way.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Later Tonight...

It's a double-header Saturday in the ISL, with FC Goa hosting Bengaluru FC at the PJN Stadium in Goa at 7:30pm IST. The Gaurs stand unbeaten with 10 points but are looking to sharpen their execution in the attacking third. The Blues, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 3-1 away victory over Inter Kashi that took them to 11 points.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 75' JFC 0-1 MBSG

Dimitri Petratos comes in for Robinho. The drinks break also arrives at an opportune moment for the Men of Steel. Can they find a way back in the last 15 minutes?

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 84' JFC 0-1 MBSG

Jamshedpur come close to equalising! Sanan it is, with a strong shot on target that elicits a superb save from Vishal Kaith. The Mohun Bagan goalie parries the ball over the crossbar to sustain his team's advantage.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 92' JFC 0-1 MBSG

Five minutes have been added to the second half as stoppage time. Things are getting nervy for Mohun Bagan as they scramble to keep their lead intact. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, are still looking for that definitive move and some clinicality in the final third.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 95' JFC 1-1 MBSG

They find it in the nick of time! The Men of Steel's persistent efforts bear fruit in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, as Messi Bouli's delightful cross is beautifully headed home by Ritwik Das. Owen Coyle roars, and the crowd goes wild!

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Full-Time Update

There comes the final whistle, and the Mariners look stunned as Jamshedpur FC snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat. Both teams move to 14 points after seven games, staying second and third in the standings behind Mumbai City, who have a game in hand.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  4. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia