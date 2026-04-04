Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL: Ritwik Das Heads In Stoppage-Time Equaliser For Men Of Steel

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round seven encounter between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Watch this space for live updates from the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 7 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Starting XI
This is how The Mariners line up today for the top-of-table encounter with Jamshedpur FC:
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: JFC Starting XI
Here is the Men of Steel's line-up for the crucial home clash:
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head Record
In their 12 last Indian Super League meetings, Mohun Bagan Super Giant hold a slight edge with six wins compared to Jamshedpur FC's four, alongside two draws.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur FC kicking from left to right and Mohun Bagan the other way in the first half. The Men of Steel make an early foray into the bagan box, though it amounts to nothing.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 10' JFC 0-0 MBSG
Nikola Stojanovic brings Tom Aldred down with a challenge and Aldred gets medical treatment. He limps off the pitch before returning eventually.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 15' JFC 0-1 MBSG
Mohun Bagan take the lead thanks to a Liston Colaco special! The midfielder receives the ball from captain Subhashish Bose outside the box and unleashes a curling strike that bends past Jamshedpur defenders and into the back of the net off the crossbar.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 35' JFC 0-1 MBSG
Almost a second goal! Liston is in the thick of it again as he sets up Robinho beautifully. The Brazilian's left-footed strike goes across the goal and Jamie Maclaren tries to tap it in, but can't reach the ball in time.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Half-Time Update
After three added minutes, the referee brings the first half to a close. Mohun Bagan go into the mid-game interval with a one-goal advantage. The hosts need to quickly regroup and change tack perhaps, given the Mariners' dominance.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 46' JFC 0-1 MBSG
The players are back from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Mohun Bagan now kicking from left to right and Jamshedpur the other way.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Later Tonight...
It's a double-header Saturday in the ISL, with FC Goa hosting Bengaluru FC at the PJN Stadium in Goa at 7:30pm IST. The Gaurs stand unbeaten with 10 points but are looking to sharpen their execution in the attacking third. The Blues, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 3-1 away victory over Inter Kashi that took them to 11 points.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 75' JFC 0-1 MBSG
Dimitri Petratos comes in for Robinho. The drinks break also arrives at an opportune moment for the Men of Steel. Can they find a way back in the last 15 minutes?
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 84' JFC 0-1 MBSG
Jamshedpur come close to equalising! Sanan it is, with a strong shot on target that elicits a superb save from Vishal Kaith. The Mohun Bagan goalie parries the ball over the crossbar to sustain his team's advantage.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 92' JFC 0-1 MBSG
Five minutes have been added to the second half as stoppage time. Things are getting nervy for Mohun Bagan as they scramble to keep their lead intact. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, are still looking for that definitive move and some clinicality in the final third.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 95' JFC 1-1 MBSG
They find it in the nick of time! The Men of Steel's persistent efforts bear fruit in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, as Messi Bouli's delightful cross is beautifully headed home by Ritwik Das. Owen Coyle roars, and the crowd goes wild!
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Full-Time Update
There comes the final whistle, and the Mariners look stunned as Jamshedpur FC snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat. Both teams move to 14 points after seven games, staying second and third in the standings behind Mumbai City, who have a game in hand.