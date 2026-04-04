Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL: Ritwik Das Heads In Stoppage-Time Equaliser For Men Of Steel

Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das celebrates his goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26: The round 7 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26 between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday (April 4). The Mariners took the lead in the 15th minute courtesy a Liston Colaco corker, but the Men of Steel equalised moments before the final whistle via super substitute Ritwik Das' header. Both teams moved to 14 points after seven games, staying second and third in the standings behind Mumbai City, who have a game in hand. Catch the key updates from the ISL match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Apr 2026, 03:25:23 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Hey There! Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round seven encounter between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Watch this space for live updates from the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

4 Apr 2026, 03:42:58 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 7 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.

4 Apr 2026, 04:10:09 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Starting XI This is how The Mariners line up today for the top-of-table encounter with Jamshedpur FC: Mission Jamshedpur ⚔️🔥#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #JFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/ozIYqvu7Qo — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) April 4, 2026

4 Apr 2026, 04:37:03 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: JFC Starting XI Here is the Men of Steel's line-up for the crucial home clash: Coyle rings in a change as Lazar Ćirković comes into the lineup, while Vincy Barretto returns after suspension.💪



The Men of Steel are set and let’s get going, Furnace 🎯🔥



Watch #JFCMBSG live from ISL Season 12, only on @FanCode. ⚽



[Jam Ke Khelo, Indian Football, Indian… pic.twitter.com/TKnlYYu3kp — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) April 4, 2026

4 Apr 2026, 04:55:45 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head Record In their 12 last Indian Super League meetings, Mohun Bagan Super Giant hold a slight edge with six wins compared to Jamshedpur FC's four, alongside two draws.

4 Apr 2026, 05:05:13 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur FC kicking from left to right and Mohun Bagan the other way in the first half. The Men of Steel make an early foray into the bagan box, though it amounts to nothing.

4 Apr 2026, 05:17:18 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 10' JFC 0-0 MBSG Nikola Stojanovic brings Tom Aldred down with a challenge and Aldred gets medical treatment. He limps off the pitch before returning eventually.

4 Apr 2026, 05:26:38 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 15' JFC 0-1 MBSG Mohun Bagan take the lead thanks to a Liston Colaco special! The midfielder receives the ball from captain Subhashish Bose outside the box and unleashes a curling strike that bends past Jamshedpur defenders and into the back of the net off the crossbar.

4 Apr 2026, 05:45:14 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 35' JFC 0-1 MBSG Almost a second goal! Liston is in the thick of it again as he sets up Robinho beautifully. The Brazilian's left-footed strike goes across the goal and Jamie Maclaren tries to tap it in, but can't reach the ball in time.

4 Apr 2026, 05:57:58 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Half-Time Update After three added minutes, the referee brings the first half to a close. Mohun Bagan go into the mid-game interval with a one-goal advantage. The hosts need to quickly regroup and change tack perhaps, given the Mariners' dominance.

4 Apr 2026, 06:11:31 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 46' JFC 0-1 MBSG The players are back from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Mohun Bagan now kicking from left to right and Jamshedpur the other way.

4 Apr 2026, 06:24:23 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Later Tonight... It's a double-header Saturday in the ISL, with FC Goa hosting Bengaluru FC at the PJN Stadium in Goa at 7:30pm IST. The Gaurs stand unbeaten with 10 points but are looking to sharpen their execution in the attacking third. The Blues, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 3-1 away victory over Inter Kashi that took them to 11 points.

4 Apr 2026, 06:38:49 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 75' JFC 0-1 MBSG Dimitri Petratos comes in for Robinho. The drinks break also arrives at an opportune moment for the Men of Steel. Can they find a way back in the last 15 minutes?

4 Apr 2026, 06:47:47 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 84' JFC 0-1 MBSG Jamshedpur come close to equalising! Sanan it is, with a strong shot on target that elicits a superb save from Vishal Kaith. The Mohun Bagan goalie parries the ball over the crossbar to sustain his team's advantage.

4 Apr 2026, 06:56:14 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 92' JFC 0-1 MBSG Five minutes have been added to the second half as stoppage time. Things are getting nervy for Mohun Bagan as they scramble to keep their lead intact. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, are still looking for that definitive move and some clinicality in the final third.

4 Apr 2026, 07:01:07 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: 95' JFC 1-1 MBSG They find it in the nick of time! The Men of Steel's persistent efforts bear fruit in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, as Messi Bouli's delightful cross is beautifully headed home by Ritwik Das. Owen Coyle roars, and the crowd goes wild!