Indian Super League 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad 2-1 To Grab Fourth Win Of The Season

Jamshedpur FC sealed the deal in Jharkhand with a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday, October 21. (More Football News)
This also marked their fourth win of the season, and are now in second spot with 12 points from five games.
Hyderabad started off the game on a brilliant note, attacking from the both the flanks, and had a few on target to trouble the Jamshedpur defence.
However, against the run of play, Rei Tachikawa opened the scoring for Jamshedpur and gave them the lead in the 29th minute of the game.
It was later doubled by Jordan Murray in the 44th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Despite Cy Goddard getting one goal back for Hyderabad five minutes after the start of the second half, they were unable to get the second as Jamshedpur took all three points.
The Khalid Jamil's men will next take on Northeast United FC on Saturday, October 26, while Hyderabad FC will meet Mohammedan Sporting Club the same evening.