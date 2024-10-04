Football

Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Jamshedpur FC will take on East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League match on Saturday, October 5. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head records and other details of the JFC Vs EBFC match

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC match ISL
Jamshedpur FC in action against Mumbai City FC match during the ISL 2024-25 in Jamshedpur. Photo: ISL
Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways by hosting East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Saturday, October 5 in the ISL 2024/25 fixture. (More Football News)

The Men of Steel, who lost to Odisha FC in their previous match, will look to put their defeat behind and start afresh against a struggling East Bengal side. The Red & Gold Brigade, who fired coach Carles Cuadrat, will have interim manager Bino George at the helm.

Head-to-Head

These two sides have met eight times in the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur winning three matches to East Bengal's two. Three games were drawn.

  • Total Matches Played – 8

  • Jamshedpur FC wins – 3

  • East Bengal wins – 2

  • Draws – 3

Former East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat. - Photo: X | Debdut
ISL 2024-25: Head Coach Carles Cuadrat And East Bengal Part Ways After Poor Start

BY PTI

Predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Albino Gomes (GK); Ashutosh Mehta, Pratik Chaudhari, Stephen Eze, Muhammad Uvais; Imran Khan, Mobhashir Rahman, Javi Hernandez, Mohammed Sanan; Jordan Murray; Javier Siverio

East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Mark Zothanpuia; Jeakson Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti; Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar; Cleiton Silva

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 pm IST at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?

The Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

