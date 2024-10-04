Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways by hosting East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Saturday, October 5 in the ISL 2024/25 fixture. (More Football News)
The Men of Steel, who lost to Odisha FC in their previous match, will look to put their defeat behind and start afresh against a struggling East Bengal side. The Red & Gold Brigade, who fired coach Carles Cuadrat, will have interim manager Bino George at the helm.
Head-to-Head
These two sides have met eight times in the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur winning three matches to East Bengal's two. Three games were drawn.
Total Matches Played – 8
Jamshedpur FC wins – 3
East Bengal wins – 2
Draws – 3
Predicted XIs
Albino Gomes (GK); Ashutosh Mehta, Pratik Chaudhari, Stephen Eze, Muhammad Uvais; Imran Khan, Mobhashir Rahman, Javi Hernandez, Mohammed Sanan; Jordan Murray; Javier Siverio
Debjit Majumder (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Mark Zothanpuia; Jeakson Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti; Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar; Cleiton Silva
When will the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 pm IST at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.
Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?
The Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.