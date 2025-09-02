Transfer Deadline Day: Aston Villa Sign Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott On Loan

Sancho had spent last season at Chelsea
Aston Villa have completed the loan signings of Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott from Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.
Sancho, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has joined on a straight loan agreement.
However, Villa have an obligation to buy Elliott, for a reported £35m, with Liverpool said to have inserted a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause into that deal.
Sancho has spent the last 18 months out on loan from United at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.
The 25-year-old was left out of Ruben Amorim's plans in pre-season, and Serie A club Roma made a move for the England international last month.
However, Sancho held off on a switch to the Italian capital, and has instead stayed in the Premier League with Villa.
The winger scored five goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Chelsea last season, creating 55 chances for the Blues.
Elliott, meanwhile, reportedly rejected interest from RB Leipzig in order to stay in England and join Villa.
With Liverpool having signed Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to bolster their attack, Elliott was likely to find game time hard to come by this term.
Unai Emery's team, who signed Victor Lindelof earlier on Monday, have only picked up one point from their opening three Premier League matches this season, and have yet to score a goal.