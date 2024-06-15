Football

ISL: Muhammed Nemil Signs Contract Extension With FC Goa

Midfielder Muhammed Nemil has extended his stay at FC Goa for three more years, the club announced on Saturday.

X/@FCGoaOfficial
FC Goa players celebrate Photo: X/@FCGoaOfficial
info_icon

Midfielder Muhammed Nemil has extended his stay at FC Goa for three more years, the club announced on Saturday. (More Football News)

Nemil joined the ISL club in 2020 before being sent to FE Grama in Spain for a season-long loan.

The Indian player made his senior professional debut there in the Tercera División (Fourth Division), failing to score in his lone match.

Upon signing the fresh contract, Nemil said, “I’m absolutely delighted to continue my journey with FC Goa. This Club has become my second home, and I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together."

"We had a fruitful season last time, finishing third in the ISL League stage and reaching the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup semifinals and we want to create a bigger impact this time,” he added.

Nemil made his ISL debut with the Gaurs in 2021, and to date, he has scored seven goals in 26 appearances.

His only title achievement is the Durand Cup that year, when Goa beat Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the final. Nemil netted four goals in the event, along with two assists.

The Gaurs' head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed his delight at working a few more seasons with the 22-year-old.

“There is no doubt that Nemil is an exceptionally talented player. His ability to play with both feet and his powerful shots make him a significant asset.

“The challenge for him now is to maintain consistency. But we believe in his potential to be a decisive player for us in the coming seasons. This extension reflects our confidence in his abilities and our vision for success and trophies,” said the Spaniard.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  2. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  3. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  4. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  2. England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Rain Delays Toss, Puts ENG’s Super Eight Qualification At Risk
  3. Pakistan's Early T20 World Cup Exit Blamed On Team Groupings, Senior Players; Major PCB Changes Expected
  4. IND Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit & Co Enter Super Eights Unbeaten After Florida Washout
  5. England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: What If The Match Is Abandoned? Find Out Here
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow