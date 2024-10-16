Ipswich Vs Everton, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction

Everton boss Sean Dyche says the noise around the club's takeover by The Friedkin Group is "just a reality of the job" and he knows no more than the fans about how long it will take to complete. (More Cricket News)
The proposed takeover from the American group is currently in processing as they await approval from the Premier League, potentially ending months of uncertainty about the future of the football club.
But on the pitch, Dyche has led the Toffees to four points in their last two games, the latest of which came in a stalemate against Newcastle United before the international break.
And ahead of the trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town this weekend, Dyche insisted his players must keep up their performances and continue to grow as a collective.
"I've said it all along," Dyche told BBC Sport. "The powers that be might know more than me, and that's right because it's a business.
It's not just a football business that I take care of on the pitch, it's the whole business. So, they're going to have to wait and see. The noise is just a reality of the job. It's a great club, with great history and great concern.
"We have to just to keep growing, keep maturing, keep building on some tough times and keep coming out of those tough times.”
Ipswich, meanwhile, were dealt their joint-heaviest defeat of the season last time out, losing 4-1 to West Ham at the London Stadium.
The Tractor Boys are now winless in their first seven Premier League games since their promotion from the Championship, their joint-longest run without victory at the start of a top-flight season in their history (also seven games in 1969-70).
However, head coach Kieran McKenna was optimistic about his side’s start to the campaign, but reiterated the ruthlessness of the top-flight is something his players must become accustomed to.
“Of course, it is the first time we have lost a game in a while, we have been competitive in lots of games, but we still have a big jump to go to consistently win games,” McKenna said.
“There are lots of things we have done, but the defeat against West Ham was a reminder of how quickly the game can get away from you – the quality across the league is so high.
“We need to be at our best on and off the ball and in our mindset if we are to be competitive. We have shown we can compete, and we know we have lots to build on.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ipswich – Liam Delap
Delap has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games for Ipswich, including three in his last two.
He could become the fifth different player to score in three in a row for the club in the competition, while at the age of 21 he would be the youngest to do so.
Everton – Dwight McNeil
McNeil has played more successful through balls than any other player in the Premier League this season (five). All five of these have been received by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The Englishman has also created 23 chances this year (level with Andreas Pereira and Cole Palmer), with only Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (27) creating more in the division.
MATCH PREDICTION: IPSWICH WIN
This is the first meeting between Ipswich and Everton in any competition since a 2-1 win for the Tractor Boys at Goodison Park in February 2002. It would be their penultimate Premier League victory that season, despite still having 13 games to play.
Ipswich also boasts an impressive record over the Toffees, though, winning three of their last four Premier League games against them (D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league meetings with Everton (D4 L10).
However, McKenna’s men remain winless in their seven Premier League games so far this season (D4 L3) – they’ve never gone eight games from the start of a top-flight campaign without a win before.
But Everton are on a poor run of their own away from Merseyside. They are winless in their last 14 Premier League away games (D5 L9). Only twice have they had a longer such run in the competition – 16 between February and December 2017, and 19 between December 1996 and December 1997.
The Toffees have also failed to score in three of their five Premier League away games against Ipswich, including both such visits so far in the 21st century (0-2 in February 2001, 0-0 in October 2001).
But this weekend’s visitors are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings with promoted sides (W3 D2), having won just one of their previous 13 such games prior to this (D5 L7), and will be hoping to build on their last two results at Portman Road.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Ipswich – 40%
Draw – 26.5%
Everton – 33.5%