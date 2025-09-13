Ipswich's secure first win with 5-0 victory over Sheffield United
Jaden Philogene nets hat-trick at Portman Road; George Hirst, Jack Clarke also score
Ruben Selles faces pressure after Sheffield's fifth consecutive loss
Kieran McKenna expressed his relief after Ipswich Town thrashed Sheffield United for their first win in the Championship this season.
Jaden Philogene scored a hat-trick for the Tractor Boys at Portman Road while George Hirst and Jack Clarke also got on the scoresheet as Ipswich moved to 11th in the table ahead of the weekend's action.
It was a dominant display from Ipswich as they recorded more shots on target (11) than Sheff United did total attempts (10), and also accumulated more expected goals (2.6 xG to 0.42), but they only scored one goal in the first half.
Philogene struck his first after just 20 minutes before Hirst assisted his second six minutes into the second half. Hirst then got a goal of his own just after the hour mark before Philogene completed his treble seven minutes later.
Clarke completed the scoring in the 78th minute as McKenna looks to build on their big win at home.
“You want to get that first win and we've been close a couple of times. This is a good win for us,” McKenna told Sky Sports.
“We felt like we weren't too far away and there's been some good things coming and a lot of it came out tonight.
“We've worked really hard with Jaden in pre-season and he's worked really hard as well. There had been some good signs but without the end-product.
“We know how hard the season is. It's good to get the first win but it's very much feet on the floor.”
The pressure has now piled on Ruben Selles and the Blades, who have now started their Championship campaign with five consecutive defeats.
Selles is determined to turn their form around as he insisted he is not worried about his future at the club.
“Obviously it's very difficult. We need to accept it and not give excuses and try and find a way out of the situation,” he said.
“I think the first half we were on top of the game and they had a couple of situations.
“The owners have been supporting me until today. I haven't spoken to them after the game. I'm not worried about that, I'm just worried about how we can do things better. I'm the first one to give pressure to myself.
“I believe in myself. I will always be in front of anything that has my name.
“We are not going to solve anything tonight but we have to analyse. The good thing about football is you have another game in seven days and it's another opportunity.”