Inter Kashi Promoted To ISL As I-League Champions, Confirms AIFF

Inter Kashi have been promoted for the Indian Super League 2025-26 season after being declared as I-League champions, following favourable decisions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Kashi Promoted To ISL 2025-26 As I-League Champions, Confirms AIFF
File photo of the Inter Kashi players celebrating their promotion from the I-League 2024-25 season. | Photo: X/InterKashi
Summary
  • Inter Kashi promoted to Indian Super League 2025-26

  • AIFF confirmed Inter Kashi as I-League 2024-25 champions

  • CAS rulings overturned earlier AIFF committee decisions

Inter Kashi have been officially declared I-League 2024-25 champions and will join the Indian Super League (ISL) for the upcoming season. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed this decision, as per a report in the Times of India.

This decision follows a prolonged legal battle, culminating in two favourable rulings from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that sided with Inter Kashi, overturning earlier verdicts by the AIFF Committee.

Last year's I-League title journey was mired in controversy. Initially, the AIFF named Churchill Brothers as champions, citing point deductions against Kashi over Spanish forward Mario Barco's re-registration. Barco had been replaced midseason due to injury but was later re-registered, triggering protests from Churchill, Namdhari FC, and Real Kashmir FC.

AIFF Confirms Inter Kashi Promotion

The AIFF’s appeals panel had ruled against Inter Kashi, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) intervened, restoring their points and declaring them champions.

Following this, Inter Kashi was also promoted to the top tier. AIFF Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan M confirmed the decision in a letter to Inter Kashi President Prithijit Das, as quoted by TOI.

"Following a thorough deliberation and in compliance with the final and binding award issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the AIFF is pleased to officially declare Inter Kashi FC as the champions of the I-League 2024-25," the letter read.

"This decision is based on the AIFF's obligations as a member of FIFA to respect and implement the decisions of CAS, which are integral to the regulatory framework of international football," it continued.

"The AIFF is pleased to confirm that, as champions of the I-League 2024-25, Inter Kashi FC is hereby promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL) for the upcoming season on sporting merit, subject to Inter Kashi fulfilling the League's financial and technical mandates."

Inter Kashi Enter ISL For First Time

Inter Kashi won two appeals against the AIFF before the CAS. These rulings increased Inter Kashi’s final points tally by three to 42, placing them two points ahead of Churchill Brothers, who finished second. Real Kashmir finished third with 37 points.

Inter Kashi will now participate in the ISL for the first time in their history, joining a 14-club roster for the 2025-26 season. While their registered home base is Varanasi, they will host matches from Guwahati's IG Athletic Stadium to meet the top-tier's infrastructure standards.

×

