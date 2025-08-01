Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group F Match

Indian Navy FT take on Real Kashmir FC in their Durand Cup 2025, Group F opener at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur today (August 1, 2025). The group opener witnessed local outfits TRAU FC and NEROCA FC play out a 1-1 draw in the Imphal Derby. Watch the Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir football match live.
Indian Navy are one of the five teams representing the Indian armed forces in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football competition. The Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Border Security Forces are the other teams.
The Sailors have limited competitive outings, but they regularly participate in the Durand Cup. Additionally, unlike other teams from the armed forces stable, their success is limited to regional leagues, such as the Mumbai Football League and the Kerala Premier League. But in 1960, they reached the IFA Shield final.
Real Kashmir, on the contrary, are a professional outfit. In a short span of nine years, the Snow Leopards from Srinagar have achieved considerable fame. They came close to winning the I-League, the second tier in the Indian football pyramid, in the 2018-19 and 2024-25 seasons, and lifted the IFA Shield twice, in 2020 and 2021.
Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, on August 1, 2025 (Friday). The scheduled kick-off time is 4pm IST.
Where to live-stream Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir, Durand Cup 2025, Group F match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group F match between Indian Navy and Real Kashmir will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.