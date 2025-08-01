Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Hello All!
Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us. Indian football's grand old tournament is gathering steam and today we have Indian Nay and Real Kashmir's first appearances in Group F. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir, Durand Cup group F clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Coach Speak
Check out what the coaches of Real Kashmir and Indian Navy had to say ahead of the Group F face-off:
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off!
We are away in Imphal. Indian Navy attacking from left to right and Real Kashmir from right to left in the first half. The Sailors' defence is put under some early pressure by the Snow Leopards, but manages to stave off the move. No harm done.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC
We have the opening goal in the sixth minute! Roshan Panna plays the ball inside the box to find Vijay Marandi, who taps it in superbly to find the back of the net. The Sailors go ahead early, putting the pressure squarely on the Snow Leopards.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC
Real Kashmir look to rebound, creating a couple of chances in quick succession. First, Tareck gets into a one-on-one with the Indian Navy goalie Bhaskar but only finds the side netting. Moments later, Ahteeb is in a great position to score but Bhaskar denies him too.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC
Real Kashmir's fervent attempts to equalise continue, but Indian Navy keep defying them. Ahteeb runs down the left flank and sends in a probing cross in the 44th minute, but Bhaskar again intercepts it smartly to avoid any damage. Half-time fast approaching now, with four minutes if stoppage time added.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update
The first half ends with Indian Navy ahead, courtesy Vijay Marandi's sixth-minute goal. Real Kashmir tried their best to equalise in the latter stages of the half, but lacked clinicality in the final third. Check out the first-half stats below:
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC
The players return for the second half. The Sailors now attacking from right to left and the Snow Leopards from left to right. Indian Navy have held their own with a strong defensive structure so far, and the Srinagar-based club must improve on the prowl so as to make a match of it.
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Tarek Header
A good chance for Real Kashmir to find the equaliser, and it comes from a well-run free-kick routine. Rohen floats in an inch-perfect ball into the box, and Tarek meets it with a bullet header which goes above the bar.
INFT 1-0 RKFC (58')
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Sessegnon SCORES!
A terrific floated delivery into the box catches the Indian Navy by surprise, and Franck Sessengon makes no mistake with the finish. A great celebration to boot as well. The match is level!
INFT 1-1 RKFC (64')
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Sreyas SCORES!
What a response from Indian Navy! Panna makes a brilliant run, with no Real Kashmir defender putting in a challenge, and then plays it to Sreyas on the right. The forward finishes smoothly, finding the far corner.
INFT 2-1 RKFC (70')
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: RKFC Struggling
Real Kashmir are really struggling to break down the Indian Navy defence at the moment. Mbengue's first touch lets him down in front of the box, and the Navy forwards clear the danger. Ishfaq Ahmad needs to shake up the tactics, with less than 10 minutes left to play.
INFT 2-1 RKFC (81')
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Added Time
Six minutes added on by the fourth official. Six more minutes for Real Kashmir to find the equaliser that they have been pushing for.
INFT 2-1 RKFC (90')
Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full Time
A long goal-kick from Furqan Dar, and with that, the goalkeeper blows the full time whistle. Very sloppy from Real Kashmir towards the end, and Indian Navy win their first Durand Cup fixture in four years.
INFT 2-1 RKFC (FT)