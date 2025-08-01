Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025: Indian Navy's Novin Gurung fights for the ball with Real Kashmir's Marat Tarek during the Group F fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup/KUNAL BAGCHI

Catch the highlights of the Group F fixture between Indian Navy FT and Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Friday, August 1, 2025. Indian Navy secured their first Durand Cup win since 2021 after edging 2-1 against Real Kashmir. The Sailors took an early lead through Vijay Marandi in the sixth minute and held on to the advantage until the break. A terrific ball from Seila Toure saw Franck Sessegnon equalise in the 64th minute, but Sreyas VG put Indian Navy ahead again just six minutes later with a thumping finish past Furqan Dar. Read the play-by-play updates from the Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2025, 02:43:37 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Hello All! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us. Indian football's grand old tournament is gathering steam and today we have Indian Nay and Real Kashmir's first appearances in Group F. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.

1 Aug 2025, 03:15:40 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The Indian Navy vs Real Kashmir, Durand Cup group F clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

1 Aug 2025, 03:49:18 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Coach Speak Check out what the coaches of Real Kashmir and Indian Navy had to say ahead of the Group F face-off: The Head Coach of Real Kashmir FC opens up on preparations, passion, and the path ahead of their first match of the 134th Edition IndianOil Durand Cup#INFTRKFC #134thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredBySBIandCoalIndia #DurandCup2025 #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/yUdljrsj4h — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 1, 2025 Here's what the Head Coach of #INFT had to say ahead of their first match of the 134th Edition of IndianOil Durand Cup.#INFTRKFC #134thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredBySBIandCoalIndia #DurandCup2025 #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/yrlFIXLuqj — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 1, 2025

1 Aug 2025, 04:04:16 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off! We are away in Imphal. Indian Navy attacking from left to right and Real Kashmir from right to left in the first half. The Sailors' defence is put under some early pressure by the Snow Leopards, but manages to stave off the move. No harm done.

1 Aug 2025, 04:10:56 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC We have the opening goal in the sixth minute! Roshan Panna plays the ball inside the box to find Vijay Marandi, who taps it in superbly to find the back of the net. The Sailors go ahead early, putting the pressure squarely on the Snow Leopards.

1 Aug 2025, 04:27:40 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC Real Kashmir look to rebound, creating a couple of chances in quick succession. First, Tareck gets into a one-on-one with the Indian Navy goalie Bhaskar but only finds the side netting. Moments later, Ahteeb is in a great position to score but Bhaskar denies him too.

1 Aug 2025, 04:47:33 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC Real Kashmir's fervent attempts to equalise continue, but Indian Navy keep defying them. Ahteeb runs down the left flank and sends in a probing cross in the 44th minute, but Bhaskar again intercepts it smartly to avoid any damage. Half-time fast approaching now, with four minutes if stoppage time added.

1 Aug 2025, 04:54:12 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update The first half ends with Indian Navy ahead, courtesy Vijay Marandi's sixth-minute goal. Real Kashmir tried their best to equalise in the latter stages of the half, but lacked clinicality in the final third. Check out the first-half stats below:

1 Aug 2025, 05:11:42 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: INFT 1-0 RKFC The players return for the second half. The Sailors now attacking from right to left and the Snow Leopards from left to right. Indian Navy have held their own with a strong defensive structure so far, and the Srinagar-based club must improve on the prowl so as to make a match of it.

1 Aug 2025, 05:19:56 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Tarek Header A good chance for Real Kashmir to find the equaliser, and it comes from a well-run free-kick routine. Rohen floats in an inch-perfect ball into the box, and Tarek meets it with a bullet header which goes above the bar. INFT 1-0 RKFC (58')

1 Aug 2025, 05:27:35 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Sessegnon SCORES! A terrific floated delivery into the box catches the Indian Navy by surprise, and Franck Sessengon makes no mistake with the finish. A great celebration to boot as well. The match is level! INFT 1-1 RKFC (64')

1 Aug 2025, 05:31:39 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Sreyas SCORES! What a response from Indian Navy! Panna makes a brilliant run, with no Real Kashmir defender putting in a challenge, and then plays it to Sreyas on the right. The forward finishes smoothly, finding the far corner. INFT 2-1 RKFC (70')

1 Aug 2025, 05:42:29 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: RKFC Struggling Real Kashmir are really struggling to break down the Indian Navy defence at the moment. Mbengue's first touch lets him down in front of the box, and the Navy forwards clear the danger. Ishfaq Ahmad needs to shake up the tactics, with less than 10 minutes left to play. INFT 2-1 RKFC (81')

1 Aug 2025, 05:52:22 pm IST Indian Navy FT Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Added Time Six minutes added on by the fourth official. Six more minutes for Real Kashmir to find the equaliser that they have been pushing for. INFT 2-1 RKFC (90')