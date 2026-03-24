FIFA Series 2026: Indian Women's Team To Play Kenya - Check Date & Venue Details

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations

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AFC Asian Cup: India vs Taiwan
India women's team players (Right) during their AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian women's team to participate in the FIFA Series 2026

  • The Blue Tigresses will take on Kenya on April 11

  • India are the second-highest ranked side in the competition behind Australia

The Indian women's football team will face hosts Kenya, while Australia will take on Malawi in the semifinals of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi during the April FIFA International Women's Match Window next month.

Both the matches will take place on April 11.

"The semifinal winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15," said an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

India are the second-highest ranked side among the four at 67th in the FIFA rankings, behind Australia (15th), while African sides Kenya and Malawi are placed 133rd and 153rd, respectively.

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations.

"The purpose of the FIFA Series is to facilitate meaningful friendly matches between national teams from different confederations that would not normally compete against one another.

"As per FIFA, the ultimate objective of the FIFA Series is to allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development," the release added.

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