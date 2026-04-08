India Women's Team Lands In Nairobi For FIFA Series 2026 Kenya

India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: AIFF

1/4 India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: X/Football_Kenya





2/4 India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: X/Football_Kenya





3/4 India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: X/Football_Kenya





4/4 India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: X/Football_Kenya





