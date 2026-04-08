India Women's Team Lands In Nairobi For FIFA Series 2026 Kenya

The India women's football team landed in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, for participation in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya. The Blue Tigresses will face hosts Kenya in the semi-final of the friendly tournament on April 11. The winner of the match will face the victor of the earlier clash between Australia and Malawi in the final on April 15, while the losing sides will play in the third-place play-off on the same day. The matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in the Kenyan capital. India will be led by head coach Crispin Chhetri, who has named a strong 22-player squad for the tournament.

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India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: AIFF
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India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: X/Football_Kenya
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India women's football team lands in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya in April. | Source: X/Football_Kenya
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