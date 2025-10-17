India Vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Where To Watch

India U17 women’s team need just a point vs Uzbekistan for historic AFC Asian Cup qualification
India currently lead Group G, Uzbekistan at third place
The last group game is on Friday, October 17, 6:30 pm IST in Bishkek
The Indian U17 women’s team will face Uzbekistan in their final Group G qualifier at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 6:30 pm IST.
A win or a draw will ensure India secures their spot in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026, marking a historic milestone for the young tigresses.
India come into the clash riding high after their 2-1 victory over hosts Kyrgyz Republic on October 13th. India currently top Group G , while Uzbekistan lie third.
Avoiding defeat against Uzbekistan guarantees India a breakthrough qualification to the continental tournament. This would be the first time the team qualifies on merit after previously participating only once at the inaugural edition in 2005.
The Young Tigresses, coached by Joakim Alexandersson, entered the qualifiers on the back of a successful SAFF U-17 Women's Championship campaign. The squad has been in camp preparing, and Alexandersson is expected to field a settled core from the SAFF-winning squad.
India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Info
Fans in India can watch the India versus Uzbekistan qualifier live on Kyrgyz Sport TV’s YouTube channel. There is no telecast on any TV channel in India.