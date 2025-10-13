India U-17 Vs Kyrgyz Republic U-17 Live Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier: Coach Speak
India head coach, Joakim Alexandersson
“We were in camp together in Bengaluru for several weeks, and also spent the last couple of weeks in Goa. In between the camps, we participated in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship in Bhutan, where we played six matches. After that, we returned to Bengaluru and continued our camp there. So overall, we’ve had many matches and training sessions, and the team is ready.”
India U-17 Vs Kyrgyz Republic U-17 Live Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier: IND's Previous Outing
The Young Tigresses, coached by Joakim Alexandersson, come into the match on the back of a successful SAFF U-17 Women's Championship campaign. The squad has been in camp preparing, and Alexandersson is expected to field a settled core from the SAFF-winning squad.
India U-17 Vs Kyrgyz Republic U-17 Live Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming
When and where will the India vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match be played?
The India vs Kyrgyz Republic, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Monday, October 13, 2025 at 6:30pm IST.