India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 3

India women face Nepal women in the Tri-Nation International Friendlies 2025 on October 27, 2025. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 Match 3
India women's football team in training ahead of the international friendly against Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on October 27, 2025. | Photo: AIFF Media Team
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Nepal in Shillong on October 27 in Tri-Nation Women's Friendly

  • Blue Tigresses seek redemption after losing 0-2 to Iran

  • Nepal aim for momentum after 0-3 defeat against Iran

India women's football team will face Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday, October 27, in the final fixture of the Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies 2025. The match marks the final fixture of the series and offers India a chance to finish on a higher note after being defeated by Iran.

India aim to rebound strongly in this fixture after suffering a 0-2 loss to Iran. The Blue Tigresses will intend to refine tactics and evaluate squad depth ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia.

Head coach Crispin Chettri has handed opportunities to youngsters like midfielder Julan Nongmaithem, defender Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu, and goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel. Meanwhile, established forward Manisha Kalyan remains unavailable due to illness.

Nepal, likewise, arrive after a 0-3 defeat against Iran on Friday. The Gorkhali Chelis will view this friendly as an opportunity for redemption and to gather momentum before regional commitments. Ahead of the match, Nepal's head coach Nabin Neupane has emphasised consistency and attacking structure.

India are ranked 63rd in the FIFA Women's ranking, while Nepal stand at 89th globally. India, therefore, possess a clear experience advantage. They last played in Shillong during the 2016 South Asian Games, where India comprehensively beat Nepal 4-0 in the final.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 – Head-To-Head

India and Nepal have played each other in 18 matches, including friendlies. India have a clear head-to-head advantage, winning 11 of those matches, while Nepal have won just twice. Five matches ended as draws.

India Vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs Nepal women’s international friendly being played?

The India vs Nepal women’s international friendly will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Where to watch the India vs Nepal women’s international friendly live on TV and online?

The India vs Nepal women’s international friendly will be live-streamed for free on the FIFA+ app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match.

India Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 Squad

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu, Hemam Shilky Devi, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu.

Midfielders: Julan Nongmaithem, Lisham Babina Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Santosh.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Mousumi Murmu, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat; Shaw Nearing Double Ton

  2. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

  3. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  3. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  4. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  2. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

  6. Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

  7. Lalu, Nitish And The Battle For OBC Votes: Why Bihar’s Identity Politics Remains Decisive and Divisive

  8. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks