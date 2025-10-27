India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 3

India face Nepal in Shillong on October 27 in Tri-Nation Women's Friendly
Blue Tigresses seek redemption after losing 0-2 to Iran
Nepal aim for momentum after 0-3 defeat against Iran
India women's football team will face Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday, October 27, in the final fixture of the Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies 2025. The match marks the final fixture of the series and offers India a chance to finish on a higher note after being defeated by Iran.
India aim to rebound strongly in this fixture after suffering a 0-2 loss to Iran. The Blue Tigresses will intend to refine tactics and evaluate squad depth ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia.
Head coach Crispin Chettri has handed opportunities to youngsters like midfielder Julan Nongmaithem, defender Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu, and goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel. Meanwhile, established forward Manisha Kalyan remains unavailable due to illness.
Nepal, likewise, arrive after a 0-3 defeat against Iran on Friday. The Gorkhali Chelis will view this friendly as an opportunity for redemption and to gather momentum before regional commitments. Ahead of the match, Nepal's head coach Nabin Neupane has emphasised consistency and attacking structure.
India are ranked 63rd in the FIFA Women's ranking, while Nepal stand at 89th globally. India, therefore, possess a clear experience advantage. They last played in Shillong during the 2016 South Asian Games, where India comprehensively beat Nepal 4-0 in the final.
India Vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 – Head-To-Head
India and Nepal have played each other in 18 matches, including friendlies. India have a clear head-to-head advantage, winning 11 of those matches, while Nepal have won just twice. Five matches ended as draws.
India Vs Nepal, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Nepal women’s international friendly being played?
The India vs Nepal women’s international friendly will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Where to watch the India vs Nepal women’s international friendly live on TV and online?
The India vs Nepal women’s international friendly will be live-streamed for free on the FIFA+ app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match.
India Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025 Squad
Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Adrija Sarkhel.
Defenders: Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu, Hemam Shilky Devi, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu.
Midfielders: Julan Nongmaithem, Lisham Babina Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Santosh.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Mousumi Murmu, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.