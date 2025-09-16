India Vs Maldives Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

India enter SAFF U17 Championship 2025 as defending champions
Coach Bibiano Fernandes gunning for a record fifth SAFF title
Match to be live streamed in India
The India U17 men’s football team is preparing to kick off its SAFF U17 Championship 2025 campaign with a Group B match against Maldives. The game will be played on Tuesday (September 16, 2025) at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Watch the match live online in India.
All seven SAFF nations are participating in this year’s edition of the tournament. Group A features hosts Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes India, Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, set for September 25, and the final will be held on September 27. India enter the tournament as defending champions, having secured the SAFF U17 title in Bhutan in 2024 by defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.
Coach Bibiano Fernandes Aims For Fifth SAFF Title
Bibiano Fernandes, the head coach of the Blue Colts, is aiming for his record fifth SAFF title. His fourth title came as recently as May 2025, when he led India to victory in the SAFF U19 Championship in Arunachal Pradesh. Fernandes also coached the Indian side that won the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka in 2022.
Now leading a new U17 squad, comprised of players born in 2009 or later, Fernandes praised his team’s dedication and commitment during their preparations. He stated, “The players have spent nearly two months in Goa undergoing rigorous training. We are delighted to be here in Sri Lanka, and we also appreciate the hosts’ warm hospitality.”
India’s 23-member squad emerged from a comprehensive scouting process that began in July, narrowing down a pool of 86 players through various trials. Fernandes explained, “We cast the net as wide as possible to ensure depth and provide opportunities. The past two months have been about gelling as a unit. We’ve used this time not only to prepare for SAFF but also to gear up for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers that lie ahead.”
Focus On Present; Rivals Prepare For Challenge
Amid the excitement of defending the crown, Bibiano Fernandes emphasised the importance of staying focused and grounded. He said, “We would like to focus on the present rather than the past. Right now, we are only thinking about the first match against Maldives. We will give our best and take each match as it comes.”
Captain Wangkhem Denny Singh, occupying the midfield, echoed his coach’s sentiments: “We worked really hard during the last two months in Goa, and we are prepared to give our best here.”
India’s opening rivals, Maldives, have arrived in Sri Lanka after a two-week training camp. Their head coach, Sabah Mohamed Ibrahim, acknowledged the challenge: “Technically, our players are fine, but we lack international exposure and friendly matches.”
He added, “India are the favourite nation in this group. They have been winning consistently and have the strongest setup. Our approach against them will be different from Pakistan or Bhutan. For us, India are the benchmark team here.”
The Blue Colts will play Bhutan on September 19 and Pakistan on September 22 during the group stage. While their immediate focus is on navigating the SAFF U17 Championship, Fernandes is also preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers scheduled for November this year in Ahmedabad.
India Vs Maldives, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Maldives, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group P match be played?
The India vs Maldives, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group P match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 3pm IST.
Where will the India vs Maldives, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group P match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Maldives, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group P match will be live streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025
Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Yumnam Maldino Singh.
Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.
Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.