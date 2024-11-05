India Vs Malaysia: Blue Tigers Coach Manolo Marquez Announces 26-Man Probable Squad

The Indian football team's head coach Manolo Marquez on Tuesday, November 5 named the probable 26-man list for the side's upcoming FIFA International Friendly against Malaysia which will be played on November 18. (More Football News)
The friendly match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The Blue Tigers will be flying in on November 11 to Hyderabad for the training camp.
Indian football team probables:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.
As per the current FIFA World Rankings, India are placed 125th whereas their opponents Malaysia are ranked 133rd in the world.