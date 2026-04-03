India 0-0 Bangladesh (3-4 PEN), SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Heartbreak For Blue Colts In Penalty Shootout Loss

India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Bangladesh clinched their second SAFF U20 Championship title with a 4‑3 shootout win over defending champions India after a goalless draw in regulation time at the National Stadium

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India vs Bangladesh match report SAFF U20 Championship 2026 final
India 0-0 Bangladesh (3-4 PEN), SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Heartbreak For Blue Colts In Penalty Shootout Loss
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India lost 3‑4 on penalties to Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championship final after a 0‑0 draw in regulation time

  • Defending champions India entered as favourites but suffered a second tournament defeat to Bangladesh

  • Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam’s penalty was saved and Omang Dodum missed

The Indian football team suffered a heartbreaking 3-4 defeat to Bangladesh on penalties in the final of the SAFF Men's U20 Championship at the National Stadium here on Friday.

This was Bangladesh's second SAFF Under-20 Championship title.

The summit showdown went to penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of regulation time, having failed to break the deadlock despite coming close on a few occasions.

Following a 1-1 draw in the group stages, the result marked a second consecutive tournament loss for the Indian U-20 side against Bangladesh.

Defending champions India entered as favourites, having topped the group earlier in the tournament, but Bangladesh held their nerve in the crunch moments to emerge triumphant.

After an impressive performance in the tournament, India's Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam saw his penalty saved, and Omang Dodum missed his effort in the shootout. But Samuel Raksam hit the target to bring India back in the contest.

Ronan Sullivan score the decisive goal for Bangladesh to break Indian hearts.

India began their campaign with a 3-0 win over arch-rival Pakistan before drawing 1-1 with Bangladesh.

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Then in the last-four stage, the Indians thrashed Bhutan 5-0 to comfortably sail into the title decider.

Placed in Group B alongside India and Pakistan, Bangladesh started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Pakistan, before playing out a 1-1 draw with India.

In the semifinals, Bangladesh beat Nepal 1-0 to book a place in the summit clash.

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